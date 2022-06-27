Snowflake Connector for Azure Data Factory (ADF)

PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in 2019. It has been updated to reflect currently available features and functionality.

Azure Data Factory (ADF) is Microsoft’s fully managed, serverless data integration service.

Since September 26, 2018, when Snowflake announced the general availability of its service on the Azure public cloud, the question that I have been asked the most by Azure customers is how to best integrate ADF with Snowflake. Native ADF support for Snowflake has come primarily through two main releases, the first on June 7, 2020, and the second on March 2, 2022. And with this recent second release, Azure Snowflake customers are now able to use ADF as their end-to-end data integration tool with relative ease.

Over the years there have been many different approaches to integrating ADF with Snowflake, but they have all had their share of challenges and limitations. In fact, the original version of this blog post offered one such approach. But with this second release we can finally put all of those clunky workarounds behind us.

This updated blog post will outline the native Snowflake support offered by ADF and offer a few suggestions for getting started. For more information on ADF’s native support for Snowflake, please check out ADF’s Snowflake Connector page.