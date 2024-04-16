New Snowflake Features Released in March 2024

Sensitive Data Custom Classification - in public preview

In addition to using standard classifiers in Snowflake, customers can now also write their own classifiers using SQL with custom logic to define what data is sensitive to their organization. This is an important enhancement to data classification and provides the necessary extensibility that customers need to detect and classify more of their data. Learn more.

Data Quality Monitoring - in public preview

Data Quality Monitoring is a built-in solution with out-of-the-box metrics, like null counts, time since the object was last updated and count of rows inserted into an object. Customers can even create custom metrics to monitor the quality of data. They can then effectively monitor and report on data quality by defining the frequency it is automatically measured and configure alerts to receive email notifications when quality thresholds are violated. Learn more.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms - generally available in select regions

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms allow customers to unlock insights and value through secure data collaboration. Launched as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace, Snowflake Data Clean Rooms are now generally available to customers in AWS East, AWS West and Azure West. Snowflake Data Clean Rooms make it easy to build and use data clean rooms for both technical and non-technical users, with no additional access fees set by Snowflake. Find out more in this blog.