No matter your industry, department or role, you can leverage generative AI (gen AI) and large language models (LLMs) to increase efficiencies and uncover new solutions to business challenges. But without a governed data foundation, you can’t trust results or unlock all that’s possible with these breakaway technologies.

To ensure data remains protected from unintended use, Snowflake Cortex (now in private preview) gives users access to industry-leading LLMs (e.g., Llama 2) to equip them to quickly analyze data and build differentiated AI applications. By bringing LLMs to secure and governed data, you eliminate the need to manage integrations or operate separate graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure, meaning users of any technical skill level can create value with gen AI technologies within seconds — all within Snowflake’s security perimeter.

When Snowflake Cortex is paired with the Streamlit front-end python library, developers can create chatbots and other LLM-powered experiences in a matter of minutes. And with Snowpark Container Services (coming to public preview soon in select AWS regions), they’ll have full flexibility in terms of running inference with any open-source model, and will be able to fine-tune foundation models based on proprietary data in a matter of hours, significantly reducing the time to value.