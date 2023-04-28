Migrate Legacy Data Workloads to Snowflake with Ease

Migrating data warehouse workloads from long-standing legacy systems can be a time-consuming, error-prone, and logistically challenging process. Based on our experience working with thousands of customers on this very journey, we've learned that having the right partners can lead to a more successful and streamlined migration process.

That’s why we are excited to announce the launch of our Snowflake Migration Accelerated Partner Program, designed to help organizations looking to migrate from legacy data workloads to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Migration Accelerated Partner Program highlights 10 of Snowflake’s top system integrator (SI) partners who can help with your Teradata to Snowflake migrations, including:

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Deloitte Consulting

Hakkōda

Initions

LTIMindtree

Slalom

Tredence

Wipro

Partners were chosen based on the inclusion of Teradata in their migration accelerators, their proven ability to execute end-to-end Teradata migrations to Snowflake with automation and at scale, and customer feedback and references.

Hear more about the program from a couple of our partners:

"We're proud to be named a Snowflake Migration Accelerated Partner. The combination of Hakkōda's extensive migration expertise and Snowflake's innovative data cloud platform allows us to deliver exceptional speed to value for clients. The modern data stack is no longer a nice-to-have. It's a necessity. Together, Hakkōda and Snowflake help companies focus on driving business transformation and long-term success as they transition from legacy systems." — Erik Duffield, CEO of Hakkōda

"We are thrilled to participate in Snowflake's Migration Accelerated Partner Program, combining Slalom's migration proficiency with Snowflake's Data Cloud to offer unparalleled benefits to our clients. Through the program we can expedite our customers’ migration journey and help unlock new opportunities and lasting growth as they embrace the powerful capabilities of Snowflake's advanced solution." — Hilary Feier, General Manager at Slalom

We understand that choosing the right system integrator is crucial for a smooth and successful migration, which is why we’ve created customized solution briefs on our website to help you make a more informed decision.

Don't let the challenges of migrating an on-premises data warehouse hold you back. Contact us to get connected with one of our trusted partners, and start your Teradata migration to Snowflake with ease.