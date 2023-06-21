Join Snowflake's Media Data Cloud Revolution at Cannes Lions 2023

Where can you find us on the Croisette? Easy answer—mingling with decision-makers, celebrating innovations revolutionizing the industry, just soaking it all in—and meeting with you, our customers! There’s a flurry of ways you can connect with us at Cannes:

Beet.TV Villa—for the CIMM Summit on Innovations in Measurement and Currency—Request an invite

Freewheel Beach—for Snowflake’s panel about Ad Tech’s Role in Optimizing Viewer Experience on Wednesday, June 21—Request an invite

OpenAP Villa—for Snowflake’s lunch panel about Building the Video Ad Infrastructure of the Future on Tuesday, June 20—Request an invite

Too many choices? No problem. The easiest way to connect with us is at the Medialink Beach. You can request a meeting here.