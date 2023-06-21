Join Snowflake's Media Data Cloud Revolution at Cannes Lions 2023

It’s snowing on la croisette! Snowflake is back again for another exciting year at Cannes Lions. The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, June 18–23, is the premiere media and entertainment industry event, bringing together legends, innovators, and thought leaders from around the globe. Simply put, it’s where people and organizations showcase what’s new, what’s next, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry. A thing or two we know a little about (wink). Thanks to the Snowflake Media Data Cloud.
“We are excited to meet with our Media Data Cloud customers and partners at Cannes and share our latest advances to the Snowflake platform. We also look forward to celebrating our industry at one of its premiere events. Fais bon voyage!” —Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment, and Advertising, Snowflake
A Blizzard of Activities
Where can you find us on the Croisette? Easy answer—mingling with decision-makers, celebrating innovations revolutionizing the industry, just soaking it all in—and meeting with you, our customers! There’s a flurry of ways you can connect with us at Cannes:
- Beet.TV Villa—for the CIMM Summit on Innovations in Measurement and Currency—Request an invite
- Freewheel Beach—for Snowflake’s panel about Ad Tech’s Role in Optimizing Viewer Experience on Wednesday, June 21—Request an invite
- Medialink Beach—Request a meeting
- OpenAP Villa—for Snowflake’s lunch panel about Building the Video Ad Infrastructure of the Future on Tuesday, June 20—Request an invite
Too many choices? No problem. The easiest way to connect with us is at the Medialink Beach. You can request a meeting here.
Exciting News from Our Customers
Cannes Lions is not only the place to learn and connect with media industry leaders and visionaries but also the place to make news. Below are just a couple of the latest developments from our advertising, media, and entertainment customers that have been announced.
Nielsen is leveraging the power of the Media Data Cloud to build the Nielsen Media Data Room (MDR), a cloud-based platform that will modernize the way Nielsen distributes its audience data to publishers and advertisers.
OmnicomMediaGroup/Albertsons Media Collective
In a multi-party clean room powered by Snowflake and measurement partner VideoAmp, near-real time data from the 30 million customers who shop at Albertsons stores every week will be combined in a privacy-safe manner with audience data from the NBCU, Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery linear and streaming channels.
'Cannes' we meet?
There’s plenty of room at the Medialink Beach! Request your meeting now.
Au revoir, and don’t forget to bring your sunglasses! All the flashing lights and Data Cloud innovations can be blinding.