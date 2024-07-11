Leaders in the advertising, media and entertainment industries know all too well the importance of the media supply chain. It’s the backbone that keeps things running smoothly, including everything from content creation and management to content distribution and analytics.

But media supply chains are becoming more complex to manage for several reasons. Customer behavior and preferences are constantly changing and growing more demanding — users now expect content to be easily accessible anytime, anywhere, from any device. As a result, operational processes are evolving to accommodate increased content production and distribution channels, including streaming platforms, social media networks, podcast platforms and virtual reality environments. And companies must meet intense content demands while balancing the need to manage intellectual property rights, adhere to licensing agreements and comply with usage restrictions.

A streamlined media supply chain helps fuel commercial success. It allows companies to simplify operational processes that are becoming more complex, improves agility and optimal decision-making in the face of disruption and change, and facilitates the swift delivery of personalized content consumers are looking for in a highly competitive, dynamic global landscape.

Today’s companies need modern data and AI capabilities to increase the efficiency and scalability of their media supply chain. Accurate, timely data is essential to this as it empowers businesses to make informed decisions faster, optimize processes and workflows, and help ensure they can be resilient and strategic in the face of complex and changing conditions. Add in AI and other advanced technologies, and businesses can adapt and scale more rapidly and efficiently.