Leaders in the advertising, media and entertainment industries know all too well the importance of the media supply chain. It’s the backbone that keeps things running smoothly, including everything from content creation and management to content distribution and analytics.
But media supply chains are becoming more complex to manage for several reasons. Customer behavior and preferences are constantly changing and growing more demanding — users now expect content to be easily accessible anytime, anywhere, from any device. As a result, operational processes are evolving to accommodate increased content production and distribution channels, including streaming platforms, social media networks, podcast platforms and virtual reality environments. And companies must meet intense content demands while balancing the need to manage intellectual property rights, adhere to licensing agreements and comply with usage restrictions.
A streamlined media supply chain helps fuel commercial success. It allows companies to simplify operational processes that are becoming more complex, improves agility and optimal decision-making in the face of disruption and change, and facilitates the swift delivery of personalized content consumers are looking for in a highly competitive, dynamic global landscape.
Today’s companies need modern data and AI capabilities to increase the efficiency and scalability of their media supply chain. Accurate, timely data is essential to this as it empowers businesses to make informed decisions faster, optimize processes and workflows, and help ensure they can be resilient and strategic in the face of complex and changing conditions. Add in AI and other advanced technologies, and businesses can adapt and scale more rapidly and efficiently.
Legacy Challenges
However, companies with legacy infrastructures and data pipelines face several challenges in leveraging data and AI. These include:
- Soaring costs. As companies struggle to make their systems agile, integrated and scalable, they must spend more money in areas such as storage and compute power.
- Production delays. Older systems may not handle large volumes of data efficiently. As supply chains grow, legacy pipelines struggle to scale up, leading to performance bottlenecks.
- Limits to monetization. Legacy systems often lack the flexibility and scalability required to handle the large volumes of data needed to increase monetization. Integrating AI and modern data analytics into existing workflows can be complex and time-consuming.
- Data integration complexity. Outdated systems cause data silos, an inability to share data across supply chain systems and clouds, and decreased asset visibility.
To tap into the power of data and AI to streamline their media supply chain, companies should embrace a modern data cloud platform.
AI + Data Cloud Capabilities
A modern data cloud platform delivers several AI and data capabilities that help companies streamline their media supply chains. Here’s what a simplified data foundation can make possible:
- Faster time to market. The limitless scalability of a cloud platform enables companies to remove performance bottlenecks and meet growing supply chain demands. In addition, generative AI can perform predictive analytics on audience preferences and speed the creation and delivery of targeted content. AI also can personalize content recommendations and launch targeted campaigns faster.
- New revenue streams. Cross-cloud functionality facilitates the use of unique services from different vendors, such as AI/ML services and data clean rooms, opening doors to monetization.
- Easier collaboration. With a cloud-based infrastructure, companies can collect and analyze data from multiple sources (such as Internet of Things, web data and purchased data sources) in a central repository, eliminating data silos and challenges in data sharing and transparency across supply chain systems and partners.
- Limitless scalability. The infrastructure can easily scale to meet the compute capability needed to handle large amounts of data, AI solutions and modern apps that can optimize the media supply chain.
- Lower TCO. A fully managed, scalable solution eliminates the need for hardware provisioning, maintenance and manual tuning, allowing companies to focus on insights instead of infrastructure. Pay-as-you-go pricing models optimize cost efficiency.
- Increased security and governance. A built-in set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability and governance capabilities can help companies ensure the proper handling of sensitive data, real-time monitoring of data breaches and secure data sharing.
Cloud Empowerment
A modern data cloud platform empowers advertising, media and entertainment companies to harness the power of data and AI, increasing efficiency in their media supply chain. With AI and cloud-powered capabilities, companies can benefit from increased operational efficiency and cost savings, improved content delivery and customer satisfaction, and enhanced compliance and security management.
To learn more about how your company can leverage data and AI to improve its media supply chain, watch our webinar, Streamlining the Media Supply Chain: The Power of Metadata.