Real-Time Marketing Attribution Modeling With Snowplow and Snowflake

Multi-touch attribution (MTA) is a data-driven approach to measuring the impact of various marketing channels and touchpoints on a consumer's journey toward making a purchase or completing a desired action. Unfortunately, marketers struggle with gaining such a view because most solutions make it difficult, if not impossible, to centralize data and deliver data-driven insights in real-time.

Unlike single-touch attribution models, which assign 100% credit to a single touchpoint (such as the first or last interaction), MTA distributes credit among multiple touchpoints, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the customer journey. As a result, campaign managers can direct marketing funds and focus on building growth strategies backed by data and based on revenue contribution per channel. This approach enables companies to decrease customer acquisition costs (CAC) and boost their return on ad spend (ROAS).

First-party customer data that describes user behavior throughout the buying journey greatly enhances the accuracy and utility of attribution modeling. It also streamlines the delivery of marketing strategies that deliver relevant and timely insights and offers to increase audience response and revenue. Whether your organization uses elementary attribution modeling or has built data-intensive machine learning models for MTA, the challenge lies in extracting campaign data that profiles conversion journeys and integrates all of your crucial marketing data quickly and securely at scale.

That's where Snowplow and Snowflake come in. Snowplow, a leading behavioral data collection platform, empowers organizations to generate first-party customer data to build granular customer journey maps in the Snowflake Data Cloud—a cloud-built data platform for organizations' critical data workloads, such as marketing analytics. Together, Snowplow's data collection capabilities, combined with the Snowflake Data Cloud, enable marketers to easily build customer data models to deliver more accurate measurements for powerful campaigns.