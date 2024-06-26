It snowed again in Cannes, France! Snowflake was back last week for another never-fails-to-disappoint Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the premier media and entertainment industry event of the year that brings together legends, luminaries and innovators from around the globe. It’s where people and organizations convene to showcase what’s new and push the boundaries of what’s next for the industry.

Our industry experts took time out from the Cannes festivities to share the latest news, trends and what was top of mind at this dynamic four-day event. We’re highlighting four insights here, but download the Top 6 Takeaways from Cannes Lions 2024 ebook for the full story.