Experiment Tracking in MLOps: Compare, Evaluate and Reproduce ML Models

What happens when one machine learning run performs noticeably better than the others, but by the time the team reviews it, no one can reconstruct the exact settings used? The team no longer knows whether the higher score came from a meaningful improvement, a difference in the data or a configuration change.

Experiment tracking records the conditions used to train a model — the inputs, configuration and outputs associated with each run — so teams can compare results, investigate performance differences and reproduce a promising result later. Instead of relying on filenames, notebooks or manually maintained spreadsheets, practitioners get a searchable record that connects a metric to the code, data, parameters and artifacts that produced it.

This makes experiment tracking a core machine learning operations (MLOps) practice. Model development is iterative: practitioners adjust hyperparameters, revise preprocessing logic, test features and retrain against new versions of a data set. Each change creates another run, and each run adds evidence about which approach works best. Experiment tracking gives teams a consistent way to evaluate model candidates and investigate unexpected results.