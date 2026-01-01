Experiment Tracking in MLOps: Compare, Evaluate and Reproduce ML Models
As machine learning workflows become more iterative, experiment tracking helps teams separate meaningful improvements from changes in data, code or configuration. By preserving the context behind each result, it turns a series of model runs into evidence teams can compare, investigate and build on.
EXPERIMENT TRACKING DEFINED
Experiment tracking is the practice of maintaining a structured history of model-development activity so teams can trace each result back to the choices and resources behind it.
What happens when one machine learning run performs noticeably better than the others, but by the time the team reviews it, no one can reconstruct the exact settings used? The team no longer knows whether the higher score came from a meaningful improvement, a difference in the data or a configuration change.
Experiment tracking records the conditions used to train a model — the inputs, configuration and outputs associated with each run — so teams can compare results, investigate performance differences and reproduce a promising result later. Instead of relying on filenames, notebooks or manually maintained spreadsheets, practitioners get a searchable record that connects a metric to the code, data, parameters and artifacts that produced it.
This makes experiment tracking a core machine learning operations (MLOps) practice. Model development is iterative: practitioners adjust hyperparameters, revise preprocessing logic, test features and retrain against new versions of a data set. Each change creates another run, and each run adds evidence about which approach works best. Experiment tracking gives teams a consistent way to evaluate model candidates and investigate unexpected results.
What is experiment tracking?
Experiment tracking is the systematic logging of ML runs throughout model development. A tracking system typically captures parameters and hyperparameters, evaluation metrics, code and data versions, environment details and artifacts such as trained models, checkpoints, plots and model evaluation reports.
The basic unit is a run: one execution of a model-development workflow under a defined configuration. Related runs are grouped into an experiment, allowing teams to compare how changes to the model, data, features or training settings affect the result. An experiment might include runs that use different algorithms, training windows or learning rates.
Many tools automate part of this process through autologging, which records common parameters, metrics and artifacts directly from supported training frameworks. Teams can then search, filter and compare runs in a tracking interface rather than reconstructing results from notebooks, filenames or manually maintained notes.
The resulting record supports both comparison and reproducibility. It shows which configuration produced a given metric, what changed between runs and which code and data versions were involved.
What to track in a machine learning experiment
The information tracked for each experiment depends on the modeling problem and the variables being tested. A team developing a demand forecasting model, for example, might create an experiment containing runs with different algorithms, feature sets, training windows and hyperparameter values.
An experiment tracking system typically records several types of information for each run:
- Parameters and hyperparameters: Settings such as learning rate, batch size, tree depth or number of training epochs explain how the model was configured.
- Evaluation metrics: Measures such as accuracy, precision, recall, F1 score, root mean square error (RMSE) or validation loss show how the model performed against defined criteria.
- Code, model and dependency identifiers: A source commit, model architecture or base-model identifier, and relevant package versions tie the result to the implementation used.
- Data set version: A reference to the training and validation data prevents teams from treating results produced from different data as directly comparable.
- Environment details: Library versions, runtime configuration and hardware information can affect performance and reproducibility.
- Artifacts: Files generated during training might include a serialized model, checkpoints, evaluation reports, plots, confusion matrices, tokenizers or preprocessing objects.
Coinbase
Coinbase uses Snowflake ML to simplify machine learning workflows and help data scientists move faster without sending data across separate platforms. By bringing feature engineering, model training, deployment and refreshes into Snowflake, Coinbase reported reducing ML workflow timelines from months to days or hours, improved productivity and governance, and enabled more timely insights for use cases such as product personalization, customer retention and platform experience [as of August 2025].
How experiment tracking supports reproducibility and collaboration
The same training code can produce different results because of changes in data, dependencies, parameters, random seeds or nondeterministic hardware and framework behavior. Experiment tracking reduces ambiguity by associating each result with its training context. If a run achieves an unexpectedly strong result, teams can trace it back to the relevant code revision, data set version, configuration and artifacts. They can rerun the experiment under comparable conditions or isolate the variable that appears to have influenced performance.
That record also supports collaboration. A data scientist reviewing another practitioner’s work doesn’t have to infer which notebook cell ran last or which local file supplied the training data. The experiment history provides a shared reference for discussing results, reviewing changes and handing work to another team.
Reproducibility isn’t automatic, however. An incomplete record can leave important gaps. Teams generally need consistent logging conventions, versioned data and code, captured dependencies, and stable identifiers that connect those components. Autologging reduces manual work, but custom preprocessing steps, external services or application-specific evaluation logic may still require explicit instrumentation.
COMMON PITFALL
Teams sometimes capture model hyperparameters but overlook preprocessing, feature logic or retrieval configuration. Remember that changes outside the model itself can have an equally large effect on the result.
Experiment tracking vs. model registries and model monitoring
Experiment tracking, model registries and model monitoring operate at different points in the ML lifecycle.
During development, experiment tracking records the runs used to test possible approaches. A single experiment may contain dozens or hundreds of model candidates, most of which will never move beyond evaluation.
Once a team selects a model, a model registry provides a versioned record for that model. The registry can associate the model with metadata such as evaluation results, ownership, approval status and deployment stage. Experiment tracking preserves the development history, while the registry manages the smaller set of models chosen for further use.
After deployment, model monitoring evaluates how the model behaves in production. It may surface changes in input distributions, prediction quality, latency or other operational measures. Those signals can trigger another development cycle, at which point practitioners can use experiment tracking to evaluate retraining or remediation options.
Experiment tracking for modern AI development
The same underlying practice applies beyond conventional supervised ML. For large language model applications, the tracked configuration may include the prompt or template version, decoding settings, evaluator version and the specific model or provider endpoint used. For an embedding model, it could include model version, chunking strategy and retrieval metrics. Reinforcement learning experiments typically capture reward functions and policy checkpoints, while multimodal training introduces data transformations and evaluation artifacts for several input types.
Evaluation-heavy applications may also track changes that occur outside model weights. A retrieval-augmented generation system, for example, can produce different results when teams change the retrieval method, embedding model, chunk size, ranking configuration or evaluation data set. Recording those choices gives practitioners a clearer basis for comparing system configurations.
Whatever the object being evaluated, the governing question remains the same: What combination of inputs, settings and implementation choices produced this result?
QUICK TIP
Track the entire evaluated system, not only the model. For a RAG application, that may include the source corpus, embedding model, chunking method, retrieval settings, prompt and evaluator version.
Experiment tracking tools
MLflow is a widely used open source platform for experiment tracking. Its tracking components organize work around runs, parameters, metrics and artifacts, with APIs and autologging support for common ML frameworks.
Commercial platforms provide related capabilities, often alongside visualization, collaboration and model development workflows. Teams may also build experiment metadata capture into broader ML platforms or internal development systems.
The right implementation depends partly on the surrounding architecture. A tracking system must integrate with the training environment, preserve the metadata practitioners need and make run history accessible to the people responsible for evaluating models. Consistent use matters as much as tool selection: a sophisticated platform can’t support reproducibility when individual projects log different fields or omit critical data and code references.
Experiment tracking on Snowflake
Snowflake ML supports experiment tracking for ML development performed with governed data in Snowflake. Practitioners can capture parameters, metrics and artifacts associated with training runs, including runs created during hyperparameter tuning, then compare results as they evaluate model configurations.
Snowflake also supports integration with MLflow, allowing teams to use familiar tracking workflows while training against data governed in Snowflake. Once a model has been selected, Snowflake Model Registry can store and version the resulting model alongside relevant metadata and metrics.
This creates a connected path from experimentation to model management without relying on experiment tracking to be a substitute for either data governance or the registry itself. The tracking record documents how candidate models were produced, while the registry manages the models a team decides to retain and use.
Experiment tracking turns runs into evidence
ML development is inherently experimental. Teams evaluate different model architectures, adjust hyperparameters, revise preprocessing pipelines and retrain against new versions of a data set, often producing dozens or hundreds of runs before selecting a model for production. Without a reliable record of those iterations, it becomes difficult to explain why one approach performed better than another or to build confidently on previous work.
Experiment tracking gives practitioners that record. By connecting every metric to the code, data, configuration and artifacts that produced it, it turns individual training runs into evidence that teams can compare, validate and reproduce. As organizations scale their ML and AI initiatives, that evidence becomes the foundation for reproducible development, effective collaboration and trustworthy MLOps.
KEY TAKEWAY
Experiment tracking connects each result to the data, code, configuration and artifacts that produced it. That record helps teams compare approaches, investigate unexpected outcomes and reproduce promising runs, but its value depends on capturing the right context consistently.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about experiment tracking, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between an experiment and a training run?
A training run is one execution of a model training or evaluation process. An experiment groups related runs so practitioners can compare different configurations used to address the same modeling problem.
What should be logged during every ML experiment?
Experiment tracking should generally record a training run’s parameters, evaluation metrics, code version, data set version, environment details and relevant artifacts. The exact record depends on the model and training workflow.
Why is experiment tracking important for reproducibility?
Experiment tracking links a result to the conditions that produced it. That record helps teams recreate a run, investigate performance differences and determine which changes influenced the outcome.
Does experiment tracking replace a model registry?
No, experiment tracking records many development runs, while a model registry stores and manages the smaller set of model versions a team chooses to retain, approve or deploy.
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