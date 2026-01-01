Ensemble Learning: Combining ML Models for Better Predictions
Ensemble learning can help improve predictive performance by combining models that see the same problem from different angles. This article explains how bagging, boosting, stacking and other ensemble strategies work — and what enterprise teams need to manage them reliably in production.
ENSEMBLE LEARNING DEFINED
Ensemble learning is a machine learning approach that trains and combines multiple models, called base learners, so their aggregated outputs produce one final prediction. The goal is to improve predictive performance, stability or generalization by reducing the weaknesses of any single model.
Ensemble learning is built on a simple but powerful idea: models can be more useful together than alone. One model may capture broad patterns, another may perform better on edge cases and another may reduce variance by learning from a different slice of the data.
For enterprise business teams, the value comes from combining different perspectives on the same prediction problem. This is especially useful when predictions start shaping decisions about fraud, demand, churn, risk or operations. Ensemble learning helps reduce dependency on a single model’s assumptions, giving teams a way to build prediction systems that are more stable, more adaptable and better suited to production use.
The technique, however, is only part of the story. To use ensemble learning effectively, teams also need consistent features, governed training data, model versioning, inference controls and monitoring that shows how the ensemble performs after deployment.
What is ensemble learning?
Ensemble learning is a machine learning strategy that combines multiple models to produce a single prediction. Instead of relying on one model to learn every pattern in the data, an ensemble trains several models and aggregates their outputs through voting, averaging or another combination strategy.
Ensemble learning is designed to solve the problem of individual models making different kinds of errors. For example, one model may overfit to noise in the training data, while another may underfit because it’s too simple to capture important relationships, and a third may perform well for common cases but struggle with rare events. When these models are combined carefully, their weaknesses can offset one another, often producing a model that performs better than an individual model under many conditions.
This is sometimes described as the “wisdom of crowds” applied to machine learning. A group of independent experts can outperform one expert when each brings different information to the decision. In ensemble learning, the same principle applies to models: diversity matters. If every model makes the same mistake, combining them does not help much. If the models make different mistakes, aggregation can improve prediction performance depending on the data and modeling approach. The goal is to create models that approach the same prediction problem from different angles, then combine their outputs in a way that improves accuracy, stability or both.
Ensemble methods typically help in two ways:
- Variance reduction: The ensemble becomes less sensitive to the quirks of a particular training sample, which helps reduce overfitting.
- Bias reduction: The ensemble becomes better at capturing patterns that a single weak learner may miss, which helps reduce underfitting.
The goal is to create models that approach the same prediction problem from different angles, then combine their outputs in a way that improves accuracy, stability or both.
Types of ensemble methods
Ensemble learning includes several major strategies, each with a different way of creating model diversity and combining predictions. The three most important are bagging, boosting and stacking, with voting and averaging often used as simpler aggregation methods.
Bagging
Bagging, short for bootstrap aggregating, trains multiple versions of a model on different random samples of the training data. Each sample is created through bootstrap sampling, which means examples are selected with replacement. Some rows may appear multiple times in one training subset, while others may be left out.
After the models are trained, their predictions are aggregated. For classification problems, the ensemble may use majority voting. For regression problems, it may average the predicted values.
Bagging is especially useful for reducing variance. A single decision tree, for example, can be highly sensitive to the exact data it sees during training. Small changes in the training data can produce a very different tree. A random forest addresses that problem by training many decision trees on different samples and feature subsets, then combining their predictions. The result is typically more stable than a single decision tree.
Bagging is also relatively easy to parallelize because each model can be trained independently. That makes it a practical choice when teams want a stronger model without introducing the sequential dependencies that come with boosting.
Boosting
Boosting trains models sequentially. Each new model focuses more heavily on examples that previous models handled poorly, so the ensemble gradually learns where its earlier predictions were weak.
The early models in a boosting sequence may be simple. Each subsequent learner adds corrective power, improving the ensemble’s ability to capture difficult patterns. This is why boosting is often used to reduce bias and may also reduce variance depending on implementation: It can turn a set of weak learners into a strong learner while also improving performance on complex data.
Common boosting algorithms include AdaBoost, gradient boosting, XGBoost, LightGBM and CatBoost. These methods are widely used for structured and tabular data because they often perform well on business prediction problems, including churn modeling, fraud detection, risk scoring and forecasting.
Boosting is powerful, but it requires careful tuning. Because each model learns from previous errors, boosting can overfit when the training data contains noise, mislabeled examples or unstable patterns. Parameters such as learning rate, tree depth, number of estimators and regularization matter because they affect how aggressively the ensemble adapts to difficult cases.
Stacking
Stacking, or stacked generalization, combines multiple base models by training another model to learn how their predictions should be used. This second-level model is called a meta-learner.
A stacking ensemble might include a random forest, a gradient boosting model and a neural network as base learners. Each base model generates predictions. The meta-learner then uses those predictions as inputs and learns how to combine them for the final output.
Stacking is flexible because it can combine very different kinds of models. It can also learn relationships that simple voting or averaging would miss. For example, the meta-learner may discover that one model is more reliable for one segment of data, while another performs better for a different segment.
That flexibility comes with more complexity. Stacking requires careful data splitting to avoid leakage, because the meta-learner must be trained on predictions that reflect how the base models perform on data they did not train on. If the model training process is not structured correctly, the stacked model may look strong in testing but fail to generalize in production.
Voting and averaging
Voting and averaging are simpler ensemble strategies. In classification, majority voting selects the class predicted by most models. Weighted voting gives more influence to models that have proven more reliable. In regression, averaging combines numeric predictions, while weighted averaging adjusts the contribution of each model.
These approaches are easier to implement than stacking because they do not require a learned meta-model. They’re useful when teams have several reasonably strong models and want a transparent way to combine them. They may not capture complex relationships among model outputs, but they can improve stability with less operational overhead.
Comparing ensemble strategies
Each ensemble method has different strengths:
|Method
|How it works
|Best for
|Main trade-off
|Bagging
|Trains models independently on random samples, then aggregates predictions
|Reducing variance and stabilizing unstable models
|May not reduce bias enough if base models are too simple
|Boosting
|Trains models sequentially so each learner focuses on prior errors
|Improving predictive performance on complex structured data
|Can overfit noisy data and requires more tuning
|Stacking
|Trains a meta-learner to combine base model predictions
|Combining diverse model types and learning complex relationships
|Adds training complexity and requires careful validation
|Voting or averaging
|Combines predictions through majority vote, averaging or weighted aggregation
|Simple, transparent model combination
|May miss patterns in how model predictions interact
The right strategy depends on the prediction problem, the data, the performance target and the constraints around interpretability, latency and cost.
COMMON PITFALL
Adding more models doesn’t automatically improve predictions. Ensemble learning works only when base models contribute different strengths, and the added accuracy justifies the extra training, inference and operational complexity. Without careful validation, monitoring and model management, an ensemble can become harder to maintain than the performance gains are worth.
Hear from Tuhin Ghosh, Head of Data Science for the Platform Product Group at Coinbase, as he shares how Snowflake ML capabilities are simplifying the way Coinbase delivers machine learning at scale:
How ensemble learning works in practice
In practice, ensemble learning is less about training “more models” and more about deciding which models should work together, how their outputs should be combined and whether the added complexity is worth the performance gain.
Choosing base models
The first design choice is model selection. An ensemble works best when its base learners are diverse. That diversity can come from several places:
- Different algorithms, such as decision trees, linear models, neural networks and gradient boosting models
- Different feature sets, such as behavioral signals, transaction attributes, historical aggregates or text-derived features
- Different training samples, such as bootstrap samples or segment-specific data sets
- Different hyperparameters, such as tree depth, learning rate or regularization strength
A homogeneous ensemble uses the same kind of base model repeatedly, as in a random forest. A heterogeneous ensemble combines different model families, as stacking often does. Both approaches can work, but the goal remains the same: The ensemble should combine models that do not simply repeat the same assumptions.
For example, a fraud detection ensemble might combine a rule-based model that captures known fraud patterns, a tree-based model that learns interactions across transaction attributes and a neural model that identifies subtle behavioral signals. The final prediction can reflect multiple views of the risk, rather than depending on a single model’s interpretation of the transaction.
Structuring the training workflow
A typical ensemble training workflow includes several steps:
- Prepare and split the data: Teams define the training, validation and test data, making sure the split reflects how the model will be used in production.
- Train base models: Each base learner is trained according to the chosen ensemble strategy.
- Generate predictions: Base models produce outputs on validation or holdout data.
- Combine predictions: The ensemble uses voting, averaging, weighted aggregation or a meta-learner to produce a final prediction.
- Evaluate performance: Teams compare the ensemble against individual models using appropriate metrics, such as accuracy, precision, recall, F1 score, area under the curve, mean absolute error or business-specific cost measures.
- Validate by segment: The ensemble is tested across customer groups, geographies, product categories, risk levels or other relevant segments.
- Prepare for deployment: Model artifacts, feature definitions, version metadata and inference logic are packaged for production use.
The data split is especially important for stacking and other learned combination strategies. If the meta-learner trains on predictions from base models that already saw the same data, it can learn an overly optimistic picture of model performance. Proper cross-validation or holdout design helps the ensemble reflect real predictive behavior.
QUICK TIP
Treat an ensemble as a system by monitoring both individual models and the combined prediction.
Managing computational trade-offs
Ensembles usually cost more to train and serve than single models. In addition to the many sequential training steps often involving several model families, the system may also need to run multiple models at inference in order to produce a single prediction.
The overhead can be worthwhile when the prediction has meaningful business value. For example, in fraud detection, a small improvement in recall may prevent significant loss. In demand forecasting, a more accurate forecast may reduce stockouts, excess inventory or missed revenue. In risk scoring, more stable predictions may support better decisions across portfolios or customer segments.
But the additional cost is not always justified. If a single model already meets the performance target, runs within latency requirements and is easier to explain, an ensemble may add unnecessary complexity. The question is whether the additional model complexity produces enough improvement to justify the training cost, inference latency and operational burden.
Applying ensembles to real-world problems
Ensemble learning often helps improve predictive performance on difficult problems. In fraud detection, ensembles can combine models that capture known patterns, unusual behavioral signals and transaction-level risk. In recommendation systems, ensembles may combine collaborative filtering, content-based models and ranking models to improve relevance. In tabular data prediction, tree-based ensembles such as random forests and gradient boosting models often perform well because they capture nonlinear relationships and feature interactions without requiring extensive manual specification.
Ensembles are also useful when different parts of the data behave differently, such as when a demand forecast needs to reflect regional seasonality, product lifecycle stage and promotional activity. A single model may learn an average pattern that misses these differences, while an ensemble can combine models that capture different signals.
Knowing when not to use ensembles
Ensemble learning is not always the right choice. Besides the cost implications, existing infrastructure may not be able to support the added operational complexity. Additionally, simpler models may be better when the prediction must be explained to regulators, customers or internal decision-makers. In some cases, a well-tuned individual model provides enough accuracy, and the better engineering decision is to keep the system simpler.
Enterprise teams should also consider monitoring requirements. An ensemble is not just one model. It’s a system of models. If the final prediction changes, teams may need to know whether the shift came from one component model, the combination strategy, a feature change or a data distribution shift. That makes observability and model management central to production ensemble learning.
Ensemble learning on Snowflake
Ensemble learning depends on more than the modeling technique. Teams need governed data, reusable features, model tracking, scalable compute and a way to monitor how predictions behave after deployment. Snowflake supports that broader ML lifecycle by helping teams prepare data, develop models, manage model artifacts and run inference closer to the data that powers the prediction.
Snowflake ML provides tools for end-to-end machine learning workflows, including model development, model management, inference and observability. The Snowflake Model Registry allows teams to log and manage ML models, including models trained in Snowflake or on other platforms, and use registered models for inference at scale. Snowflake ML Observability provides tools to monitor production model performance and drift, set alerts and compute Shapley values for models in the registry. The Model Registry also supports common model types, including Snowpark ML Modeling, scikit-learn, XGBoost, LightGBM, CatBoost, PyTorch, TensorFlow, Keras, MLflow PyFunc, Hugging Face pipeline and others, which gives teams flexibility when working with different base learners.
Feature consistency is also important. Multiple models may depend on the same features or overlapping feature sets, and if those definitions change across teams or training runs, model comparison becomes less reliable. Snowflake Feature Store helps teams create, maintain and reuse ML features within Snowflake, with governance, access control and lineage that connect source data to features, data sets and trained models.
The operating context is what connects ensemble learning to enterprise ML. The models may be trained with different algorithms, features or samples, but the organization still needs to know which data trained them, which model versions contributed to a prediction and whether performance has changed after deployment. Snowflake’s ML capabilities help teams manage those surrounding requirements so ensemble learning can move from experimentation into governed production use.
Better predictions need better ML operations
Ensemble learning can improve predictions by combining models that see a problem differently. But in enterprise ML, the business value of ensemble learning depends on more than model performance. Data science and ML engineering teams need to govern the data, reuse consistent features, track model versions, manage inference workflows and monitor whether predictions still behave as expected. They need a more connected foundation for building ensemble models that are not only accurate in testing, but also manageable in production.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Ensemble learning improves machine learning predictions by combining models that capture different patterns and compensate for one another’s weaknesses. Choosing the right ensemble strategy — whether bagging, boosting, stacking or voting — depends on the prediction task, but enterprise success also requires strong data governance, model management and monitoring to keep ensemble models reliable in production.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about ensemble learning, answered by Snowflake experts.
What are the main types of ensemble learning?
The main types of ensemble learning are bagging, boosting, stacking, voting and averaging. Bagging trains models independently on different samples of the data, then combines their predictions to reduce variance. Boosting trains models sequentially so each new model focuses on errors made by earlier models. Stacking trains a second-level model, called a meta-learner, to learn how to combine predictions from multiple base models. Voting combines class predictions from multiple models, while averaging combines numeric predictions, often for regression problems.
When should you use ensemble learning?
Ensemble learning is useful when a single model is not accurate, stable or robust enough for the prediction task. It’s often used for problems such as fraud detection, churn prediction, demand forecasting, risk scoring and recommendation systems. It can be especially valuable when small improvements in prediction quality have a meaningful business impact.
What are examples of ensemble learning algorithms?
Common ensemble learning algorithms include random forest, AdaBoost, gradient boosting, XGBoost, LightGBM and CatBoost. Random forest is a common bagging method, while AdaBoost and gradient boosting methods are examples of boosting. Stacking is not one specific algorithm but a strategy for combining multiple models with a meta-learner.
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