Ensemble Learning: Combining ML Models for Better Predictions

Ensemble learning includes several major strategies, each with a different way of creating model diversity and combining predictions. The three most important are bagging, boosting and stacking, with voting and averaging often used as simpler aggregation methods.

Bagging

Bagging, short for bootstrap aggregating, trains multiple versions of a model on different random samples of the training data. Each sample is created through bootstrap sampling, which means examples are selected with replacement. Some rows may appear multiple times in one training subset, while others may be left out.

After the models are trained, their predictions are aggregated. For classification problems, the ensemble may use majority voting. For regression problems, it may average the predicted values.

Bagging is especially useful for reducing variance. A single decision tree, for example, can be highly sensitive to the exact data it sees during training. Small changes in the training data can produce a very different tree. A random forest addresses that problem by training many decision trees on different samples and feature subsets, then combining their predictions. The result is typically more stable than a single decision tree.

Bagging is also relatively easy to parallelize because each model can be trained independently. That makes it a practical choice when teams want a stronger model without introducing the sequential dependencies that come with boosting.

Boosting

Boosting trains models sequentially. Each new model focuses more heavily on examples that previous models handled poorly, so the ensemble gradually learns where its earlier predictions were weak.

The early models in a boosting sequence may be simple. Each subsequent learner adds corrective power, improving the ensemble’s ability to capture difficult patterns. This is why boosting is often used to reduce bias and may also reduce variance depending on implementation: It can turn a set of weak learners into a strong learner while also improving performance on complex data.

Common boosting algorithms include AdaBoost, gradient boosting, XGBoost, LightGBM and CatBoost. These methods are widely used for structured and tabular data because they often perform well on business prediction problems, including churn modeling, fraud detection, risk scoring and forecasting.

Boosting is powerful, but it requires careful tuning. Because each model learns from previous errors, boosting can overfit when the training data contains noise, mislabeled examples or unstable patterns. Parameters such as learning rate, tree depth, number of estimators and regularization matter because they affect how aggressively the ensemble adapts to difficult cases.

Stacking

Stacking, or stacked generalization, combines multiple base models by training another model to learn how their predictions should be used. This second-level model is called a meta-learner.

A stacking ensemble might include a random forest, a gradient boosting model and a neural network as base learners. Each base model generates predictions. The meta-learner then uses those predictions as inputs and learns how to combine them for the final output.

Stacking is flexible because it can combine very different kinds of models. It can also learn relationships that simple voting or averaging would miss. For example, the meta-learner may discover that one model is more reliable for one segment of data, while another performs better for a different segment.

That flexibility comes with more complexity. Stacking requires careful data splitting to avoid leakage, because the meta-learner must be trained on predictions that reflect how the base models perform on data they did not train on. If the model training process is not structured correctly, the stacked model may look strong in testing but fail to generalize in production.

Voting and averaging

Voting and averaging are simpler ensemble strategies. In classification, majority voting selects the class predicted by most models. Weighted voting gives more influence to models that have proven more reliable. In regression, averaging combines numeric predictions, while weighted averaging adjusts the contribution of each model.

These approaches are easier to implement than stacking because they do not require a learned meta-model. They’re useful when teams have several reasonably strong models and want a transparent way to combine them. They may not capture complex relationships among model outputs, but they can improve stability with less operational overhead.

Comparing ensemble strategies

Each ensemble method has different strengths:

Method How it works Best for Main trade-off Bagging Trains models independently on random samples, then aggregates predictions Reducing variance and stabilizing unstable models May not reduce bias enough if base models are too simple Boosting Trains models sequentially so each learner focuses on prior errors Improving predictive performance on complex structured data Can overfit noisy data and requires more tuning Stacking Trains a meta-learner to combine base model predictions Combining diverse model types and learning complex relationships Adds training complexity and requires careful validation Voting or averaging Combines predictions through majority vote, averaging or weighted aggregation Simple, transparent model combination May miss patterns in how model predictions interact

The right strategy depends on the prediction problem, the data, the performance target and the constraints around interpretability, latency and cost.