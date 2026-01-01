Hyperparameter Tuning: How to Spend a Search Budget Well

Most models have more configurable settings than a team could practically explore. Efficient tuning begins by narrowing the field, then defining ranges and sampling methods that reflect how each setting behaves.

Prioritize influential hyperparameters

Not every hyperparameter deserves the same amount of attention. Teams usually start with the settings most likely to affect validation performance, training stability or computational cost. For neural networks, that often means looking first at the learning rate, then at related choices such as batch size, regularization and model capacity.

Other model families tend to be more sensitive to different settings:

Model family Common high-impact hyperparameters Neural networks Learning rate, batch size, regularization, dropout and capacity Decision trees Maximum depth, minimum samples per leaf and split criterion Random forests and other bagged tree ensembles Number of estimators, maximum depth, minimum samples per leaf, maximum features and sampling settings Gradient-boosted trees Learning rate, number of boosting rounds, tree depth or leaf complexity, subsampling and column sampling Support vector machines C, kernel and gamma

These priorities are just a starting point. A small preliminary search can help show which settings actually influence the results for a particular model and data set. Teams can then explore those dimensions more broadly while leaving less sensitive settings near reasonable defaults. Closely related settings, such as learning rate and batch size, are usually more useful when evaluated together rather than interpreted on their own.

Design the search space deliberately

A search space defines which hyperparameters the optimizer will consider, which values each one can take, how those values will be sampled and how each trial will be scored. Together, those choices determine what the optimizer can realistically find. For example, a simple search space might allow a learning rate between 0.0001 and 0.1 and a batch size of 32, 64 or 128. Each trial selects one combination from those possibilities.

If the ranges are too narrow, the search may exclude strong configurations. When the best trials cluster at the upper or lower boundary, that often suggests the range stopped too soon. A range that is too broad creates the opposite problem: The optimizer spends trials in regions that practical experience suggests are unlikely to work well.

The sampling distribution matters just as much as the range itself. Learning rates and regularization values often vary by factors of 10 rather than by fixed increments. For this reason, logarithmic sampling gives small and large values a fairer chance of being tested. For example, a search from 0.0001 to 0.1 should explore values around 0.0001, 0.001, 0.01 and 0.1 rather than concentrating most trials near 0.1.

Discrete choices work well for settings such as kernel type or optimizer family, while conditional spaces avoid testing irrelevant combinations. A momentum value, for example, only needs to appear when the selected optimizer actually uses momentum.

The scoring objective also needs attention. Accuracy can hide weak performance on a minority class in an imbalanced classification problem, while low validation loss may say little about production constraints such as latency or memory use. When several criteria genuinely matter, teams can evaluate them together rather than forcing everything into a single score. This makes trade-offs visible — for example, one configuration may be slightly more accurate while another is much faster or uses less memory.

Leaving a setting at its default may be completely reasonable. Recording that decision, along with the ranges used for the settings that were tuned, makes it clear which choices were intentional and which variables simply went unexamined.