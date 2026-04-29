Harness Engineering: Building the Runtime That Makes AI Agents Reliable
A reliable AI agent depends on the runtime around it: the tools it can call, the context it receives, the state it remembers and the guardrails it follows. Harness engineering brings those pieces together so teams can build agents that handle multistep work safely and consistently.
HARNESS ENGINEERING DEFINED
Harness engineering is the process of building the systems around an AI model so it can do useful work. The model provides the intelligence, while the harness gives it the tools, context, structure and safeguards it needs to apply that intelligence effectively.
Research on multi-agent system failures found something counterintuitive: performance gains from multi-agent setups were often minimal compared to running the same model as a single agent. The model wasn’t the variable. The layer around it was.
That layer is the agent harness — the configured environment that gives a model the tools, skills, orchestration, system prompts and supporting data systems it needs to perform a specific job. Two teams deploying the same LLM can see very different task-completion rates based entirely on how that environment is designed. The work of harness engineering is what determines which team ships a reliable agent.
What is harness engineering?
Harness engineering, a subset of AI engineering, is the discipline of designing the non-model layer around an AI model so it can use tools, follow task-specific instructions, operate within a runtime and achieve a defined outcome more reliably. This layer is called the agent harness.
Leo Rodriguez, Principal Product Marketing Manager, AI/ML at Snowflake, describes the harness as the layer that turns a general model into something more task-specific: “A harness provides the LLM with skills, tools, orchestration, a runtime, system prompts and supporting data systems. It’s effectively the customization and improvement of the base model to achieve a specific desired outcome.”
Many models used in agents, including most LLMs, don’t retain memory across calls. Every request starts without access to prior context unless the surrounding system reconstructs what came before. They’re also probabilistic — given the same input, the output may vary. Neither property is a flaw. That’s just how the models work. But this means that reliability, persistent memory and consistent behavior have to come from somewhere else.
In practical terms, the harness defines the working conditions of the agent. It determines which tools the agent can call, how much context the model sees at each step, which state survives between turns and what happens when something goes wrong.
For example, a prompt might tell an agent to analyze a contract and flag renewal risks. The harness decides which contract the agent can access, how much of it enters the context window, whether the agent can query related account data, how tool results are returned to the model, when the loop stops and what validation happens before the answer reaches the user.
The model is often the smallest part of an agentic system. Most of the agent’s reliability comes from the decisions the harness makes and enforces.
Harness engineering goes beyond wiring tools to a model. It includes decisions such as:
- How the agent should plan, act, observe and repeat
- Which tools the agent can use for a given task
- What context should be assembled at each step
- Which state should persist across turns or sessions
- How errors, timeouts and incomplete tool responses should be handled
- Which outputs require validation before they’re returned
- When the agent should stop, escalate or ask for more information
The meta-harness, and how harnesses fit into orchestration
A harness is typically designed around a specific agent, model, product or task. In environments where users need access to multiple specialized harnesses, a meta-harness provides a layer of abstraction above them. It gives users or calling systems a simpler interface so they don’t have to understand each harness’s internal configuration or decide manually which one to use for every task.
Agent orchestration can appear in more than one level. Within a harness, orchestration manages how the model uses tools, prompts, runtime environment, and supporting systems during an agent run. At the system level, orchestration coordinates multiple agents, handoffs, task graphs and workflow steps.
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The components of an agent harness
An agent harness is typically made from several runtime components that work together. Different architectures implement them differently, but the responsibilities are consistent.
Control loop
The control loop manages the agent’s reasoning and action cycle. In most agentic systems this follows a plan-act-observe pattern: the model proposes a next step, the harness executes it, the result returns to the model and the loop continues until the task is complete.
Without a control loop, a model call is a single request and response. The control loop is what enables an agent to carry work across multiple steps, using what it observes to determine what comes next.
But the loop has to be bounded. Iteration limits, timeout thresholds and stop conditions keep the agent from continuing indefinitely, repeating a failed step or pursuing a path that cannot resolve. Stop conditions do more than prevent loops — they recognize when a goal is met, when a resource limit has been reached and when the agent has enough to return an answer.
For example, an agent querying usage data might need to run a SQL statement, inspect the result, refine the query and summarize the finding. The model reasons through those steps. The harness determines how many attempts are permitted, whether a failed query can be retried and when the agent has sufficient evidence to stop.
Tool dispatch
Tool dispatch is the part of the harness that lets an agent call external tools, APIs, databases and services. The model may select a tool, but the harness controls how that call is validated, executed and returned.
This layer handles function schemas, authentication, request formatting, response parsing and error handling. It also enforces tool-level permissions — whether the agent can read a particular table, retrieve a document or call a specific API depends on what the harness allows, not what the model requests.
Standardized connectivity is increasingly important here. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) gives teams a standardized way to expose tools and data sources to AI applications, reducing the custom integration work each harness would otherwise require. MCP servers act as consistent endpoints the harness can call when it needs external context or needs to take an action — a meaningful reduction in the surface area that teams have to build and maintain per agent.
Memory
Memory in a harness falls into two categories: working memory and persistent memory.
Working memory holds what the agent needs during the current task: the original request, intermediate tool results, a partial plan, decisions already made. It prevents the agent from starting over at every step.
Persistent memory survives beyond a single interaction. The agent might store approved definitions, recurring task context, user preferences or prior decisions. Persistent memory introduces governance, privacy and accuracy requirements that working memory does not. The harness needs rules about what gets written, what gets retrieved and when outdated memory should be refreshed rather than returned to the model.
Context management
At each step in the loop, the harness determines which external context sources to call, how much of that context to pass to the model and how to structure it for the task. The context itself may live outside the harness — in semantic views, business ontology, governed data, policy systems, user history or other enterprise context layers — but the harness is responsible for bringing the right pieces into the agent’s runtime.
This is where harness engineering intersects with context engineering. Context engineering is the discipline of choosing, structuring and delivering the right information to the model. The harness runs that strategy inside the agent loop — deciding when to retrieve context, how much to include and how to prioritize competing inputs while staying within the model’s context window.
State and session persistence
State persistence allows an agent to maintain durable progress across turns, failures and longer-running tasks. Session state can include the current plan, completed steps, tool results, user approvals, open questions and unresolved errors.
This is especially important when agents operate in workflows that extend beyond a single chat turn. If the harness doesn’t persist state, the agent has to reconstruct the work from conversational context alone, which makes the workflow more fragile and harder to audit.
Durable state also supports recovery. When a tool call fails, a session times out or a user returns to the task later, the harness can resume from a known point rather than restarting from the beginning.
Safety and guardrails
Guardrails keep an agent within defined boundaries. Some guardrails operate before the model sees input, checking for prohibited requests, malformed data or missing permissions. Others operate after the model produces output, validating format, policy compliance, factual grounding or tool-use behavior.
In a production harness, guardrails are usually paired with error handling. When a tool returns an unexpected response, the harness can retry, choose a fallback path, ask the user for clarification or escalate to a human reviewer. When an output fails validation, the harness can block the response, regenerate with additional constraints or return a safer explanation.
The most useful guardrails are specific to the task and environment. A general safety filter can help, but a financial analysis agent, a data engineering agent and a customer support agent need different constraints. The harness is where those task-specific controls are attached to the agent’s runtime behavior.
Platform services beneath the harness
The harness depends on what sits beneath it. Durable storage, governance, identity, observability and cost optimization controls determine how production-ready the harness can be.
Observability plays a bigger role than it might appear. Research on LLM-based multi-agent systems found that 75% of agent failures manifest as silent errors — they complete without triggering an exception and only become visible on manual inspection. A harness without execution traces can’t surface those failures, and teams that skip observability during development realize its importance during the first production incident.
Without the platform layer, teams can still build prototypes, but production deployment is difficult to secure, monitor and maintain.
COMMON PITFALL
Don’t treat the harness merely as a tool wrapper. Design for the full runtime path: how context is assembled, tools are dispatched, state is persisted, errors are handled, outputs are validated and handoffs occur across agents or workflows.
Harness engineering vs. context engineering, prompting and agent orchestration
Harness engineering overlaps with several adjacent disciplines, which can make the vocabulary confusing. The clearest distinction is between the discipline, the artifact and the techniques used inside the runtime.
- The agent harness is the concrete artifact of harness engineering: the wrapper, code, configuration and platform services that run around the model. One is the engineering practice; the other is the thing built.
- Context engineering defines what information the model should see and how that information should be structured. The harness operationalizes that strategy during the agent run: deciding when to retrieve context, how much to include and how to prioritize competing inputs while staying within the model’s context window.
- Prompt engineering operates more narrowly. A prompt can define the agent’s role, instructions, output format and constraints for a specific step. The harness manages how those prompts are assembled, when they’re used, which tool results are added and how the next prompt changes as the agent observes new information. Prompting shapes individual model calls, but the harness governs the full interaction loop.
- Agent orchestration sits one level higher in many architectures. Orchestration coordinates multiple agents, handoffs, task graphs or workflow steps. The harness is the per-agent runtime that controls how a given agent reasons, calls tools, manages memory and handles errors. In a multiagent system, orchestration may decide which agent should act next, while each agent’s harness governs how that agent performs its assigned work.
Harness engineering on Snowflake
An agent is only as trustworthy as the data and governance beneath it. A well-engineered harness sitting on ungoverned data still produces unreliable results — the harness controls behavior, but it can’t certify what the agent reads. Putting the harness on top of governed enterprise data is where those two concerns can be addressed.
Snowflake approaches this by keeping agentic work close to where governed data already lives — and by providing production-grade harness and meta-harness architecture so teams don’t have to build one themselves.
With Cortex Agents, the reasoning loop, tool use, orchestration, state management and runtime infrastructure are built in. Teams define what the agent should do — its tools, instructions and scope — and Snowflake manages the surrounding system that makes it run reliably. The engineering work is handled at the platform level rather than handed off to each team building on top of it.
Agents inherit the roles and permissions already defined in Snowflake, so access control travels with the data rather than being recreated per agent. Paired with Cortex AI Guardrails in Horizon Catalog, this gives teams safety controls around agent inputs, outputs and behavior that stay anchored to the same access model used across the platform.
MCP servers on Snowflake bring governed access to tool connectivity. By exposing governed data and actions through a standardized protocol, teams can reduce the custom integration work that tool dispatch would otherwise require and give agents a consistent, governed way to interact with enterprise systems.
CoCo (previously known as Cortex Code) is a purpose-built agent runtime for data engineering, analytics and AI workflows. Rather than a general-purpose configuration, it operates with awareness of Snowflake objects, account context and governed data from the start. For data teams, this changes the working conditions of the agent: it can assist with work inside the environment where those teams already build, test and manage production systems.
When the harness is built into the platform, the engineering work shifts from assembling the runtime to using it well.
Model capabilities will keep improving. The teams that benefit most from those improvements won’t necessarily be the ones who adopt the newest model fastest — they will be the ones whose harness is engineered to swap models in, evaluate them against real tasks and extract what each one does best.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Models supply the reasoning, but the harness determines how reliably that reasoning turns into action. The strongest agentic systems are built on runtime layers that connect tools, context, memory, orchestration and governance into a controlled path for getting work done.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about harness engineering, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is an agent harness?
An agent harness is the non-model runtime that wraps an LLM and turns it into a usable agent. It manages tool dispatch, memory, context management, state persistence, the control loop and guardrails, giving a stateless model the runtime structure needed for multistep work.
Do I need a harness to use an LLM?
For a single prompt-response interaction, usually not. A basic application can send a prompt to an LLM and return the answer. A harness becomes important when the system needs to use tools, remember state, retrieve context, perform multistep work or enforce production controls.
How is harness engineering different from context engineering?
Context engineering determines what information the model should see and how that information should be structured. Harness engineering runs the broader system that delivers that context to the model, calls tools, persists state and controls the agent’s behavior over time.
How is a harness different from agent orchestration?
A harness is the per-agent runtime. It controls how one agent reasons, uses tools, manages memory and handles errors. Orchestration coordinates multiple agents, task steps or workflow handoffs across a larger system.
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