Harness Engineering: Building the Runtime That Makes AI Agents Reliable

An agent harness is typically made from several runtime components that work together. Different architectures implement them differently, but the responsibilities are consistent.

Control loop

The control loop manages the agent’s reasoning and action cycle. In most agentic systems this follows a plan-act-observe pattern: the model proposes a next step, the harness executes it, the result returns to the model and the loop continues until the task is complete.

Without a control loop, a model call is a single request and response. The control loop is what enables an agent to carry work across multiple steps, using what it observes to determine what comes next.

But the loop has to be bounded. Iteration limits, timeout thresholds and stop conditions keep the agent from continuing indefinitely, repeating a failed step or pursuing a path that cannot resolve. Stop conditions do more than prevent loops — they recognize when a goal is met, when a resource limit has been reached and when the agent has enough to return an answer.

For example, an agent querying usage data might need to run a SQL statement, inspect the result, refine the query and summarize the finding. The model reasons through those steps. The harness determines how many attempts are permitted, whether a failed query can be retried and when the agent has sufficient evidence to stop.

Tool dispatch

Tool dispatch is the part of the harness that lets an agent call external tools, APIs, databases and services. The model may select a tool, but the harness controls how that call is validated, executed and returned.

This layer handles function schemas, authentication, request formatting, response parsing and error handling. It also enforces tool-level permissions — whether the agent can read a particular table, retrieve a document or call a specific API depends on what the harness allows, not what the model requests.

Standardized connectivity is increasingly important here. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) gives teams a standardized way to expose tools and data sources to AI applications, reducing the custom integration work each harness would otherwise require. MCP servers act as consistent endpoints the harness can call when it needs external context or needs to take an action — a meaningful reduction in the surface area that teams have to build and maintain per agent.

Memory

Memory in a harness falls into two categories: working memory and persistent memory.

Working memory holds what the agent needs during the current task: the original request, intermediate tool results, a partial plan, decisions already made. It prevents the agent from starting over at every step.

Persistent memory survives beyond a single interaction. The agent might store approved definitions, recurring task context, user preferences or prior decisions. Persistent memory introduces governance, privacy and accuracy requirements that working memory does not. The harness needs rules about what gets written, what gets retrieved and when outdated memory should be refreshed rather than returned to the model.

Context management

At each step in the loop, the harness determines which external context sources to call, how much of that context to pass to the model and how to structure it for the task. The context itself may live outside the harness — in semantic views, business ontology, governed data, policy systems, user history or other enterprise context layers — but the harness is responsible for bringing the right pieces into the agent’s runtime.

This is where harness engineering intersects with context engineering. Context engineering is the discipline of choosing, structuring and delivering the right information to the model. The harness runs that strategy inside the agent loop — deciding when to retrieve context, how much to include and how to prioritize competing inputs while staying within the model’s context window.

State and session persistence

State persistence allows an agent to maintain durable progress across turns, failures and longer-running tasks. Session state can include the current plan, completed steps, tool results, user approvals, open questions and unresolved errors.

This is especially important when agents operate in workflows that extend beyond a single chat turn. If the harness doesn’t persist state, the agent has to reconstruct the work from conversational context alone, which makes the workflow more fragile and harder to audit.

Durable state also supports recovery. When a tool call fails, a session times out or a user returns to the task later, the harness can resume from a known point rather than restarting from the beginning.

Safety and guardrails

Guardrails keep an agent within defined boundaries. Some guardrails operate before the model sees input, checking for prohibited requests, malformed data or missing permissions. Others operate after the model produces output, validating format, policy compliance, factual grounding or tool-use behavior.

In a production harness, guardrails are usually paired with error handling. When a tool returns an unexpected response, the harness can retry, choose a fallback path, ask the user for clarification or escalate to a human reviewer. When an output fails validation, the harness can block the response, regenerate with additional constraints or return a safer explanation.

The most useful guardrails are specific to the task and environment. A general safety filter can help, but a financial analysis agent, a data engineering agent and a customer support agent need different constraints. The harness is where those task-specific controls are attached to the agent’s runtime behavior.

Platform services beneath the harness

The harness depends on what sits beneath it. Durable storage, governance, identity, observability and cost optimization controls determine how production-ready the harness can be.

Observability plays a bigger role than it might appear. Research on LLM-based multi-agent systems found that 75% of agent failures manifest as silent errors — they complete without triggering an exception and only become visible on manual inspection. A harness without execution traces can’t surface those failures, and teams that skip observability during development realize its importance during the first production incident.

Without the platform layer, teams can still build prototypes, but production deployment is difficult to secure, monitor and maintain.