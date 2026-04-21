Cortex Code Expands: One Governed Agent for Your Entire Data Stack, Everywhere You Work

Developers are moving faster with data than ever before, building across a modern data stack that spans warehouses, transformation tools and orchestration layers. But while their workflows are deeply data aware, many AI coding assistants are still built for general-purpose software development. They can generate code, but they lack the context that matters in data work: your schemas, catalog, lineage and access policies. The result is code that may look promising at first glance but still needs substantial human review and correction before it’s production ready.

After launching Cortex Code earlier this year as a Snowflake-aware AI coding agent, we quickly expanded it into an agent that understands not just your data in Snowflake but your extensive data stack. Support for dbt and Apache Airflow marked the first step in that evolution. In just two months more than 50% of our customers are using Cortex Code. Every data practitioner, from data engineers and analysts to ML engineers, is building faster because of the data-native agent harness and environment awareness from the first prompt.

Today, we are taking the next step. Cortex Code now supports additional data systems, works natively in the tools developers already use and is available as a programmable platform that teams can embed in their own workflows. Additionally, new capabilities bring greater transparency, visual intelligence and full agentic execution — the power of Cortex Code to every user within the Snowsight interface.

One governed agent. Your entire data stack. Every environment your team already works in.

Now you can build on any data platform with Cortex Code

While working with multiple systems, data engineers spend enormous amounts of time reestablishing context every time they move between systems and untold hours debugging logs across systems to pinpoint failures or prepare optimizations. This challenge is compounded by the fact that teams use different tools for different systems, making it even harder to maintain context and build efficiently.

Whether you are building an Apache SparkTM pipeline, managing dbt models, querying an operational database or setting up an Apache IcebergTM catalog integration, Cortex Code makes it simple, seamless and faster with support for AWS Glue, Databricks and Postgres.

For data teams working on the full stack, this represents a fundamental shift: one agent that knows your entire data footprint and context, wherever your data and coding logic lives.