Business Intelligence Examples and Use Cases

The categories above provide a helpful way to organize BI use cases, but each real-word use case is defined by a specific decision, the data behind it and the outcome the organization is trying to change.

Across education, financial services, retail, insurance, pharmaceuticals and technology, Snowflake customers apply BI to very different problems, from calculating student performance metrics faster to reducing acquisition cost or improving access to investment data. The examples below show what those use cases look like in practice.

Performance monitoring: Massachusetts Executive Office of Education

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Education brings educational data into a centralized analytics environment where analysts prepare and validate data with SQL and Python, automate reporting workflows and publish student metrics through Power BI. Policymakers, school boards and other stakeholders use those reports to track measures such as enrollment, attendance, suspensions, graduation rates and student growth, then evaluate policies, scholarships, awards and educational spending against the results they produce.

One particularly compute-intensive measure, the student growth percentile, previously took more than five hours to calculate for the current year. The agency now calculates that metric along with six years of progress targets 93% faster. Its broader modernization also saves $1.5 million annually.

As Brenton Stewart, Coordinator of School Redesign and Impact at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, explains, “Now that our dashboards are automatically updated, we can spend more time analyzing trends and making comparative assessments.”

Operational optimization: Simba Sleep and Miro

Simba Sleep combines CRM, sales, marketing and product data in a centralized data lake, using Fivetran for ingestion, dbt Cloud for transformation and Power BI for reporting. Teams analyze that data for forecasting, customer sentiment and operational issues across products, delivery partners and service operations. One concrete workflow starts with customer support tickets: when complaints indicate a possible product problem, customer experience and product leads receive reporting that helps them identify the issue and respond.

With data processing times reduced by approximately 75% (as of March 2025), reports that previously required hours are now available in near real time. That shorter reporting cycle gives teams more time to investigate and address issues while they’re still affecting customers.

Miro uses BI for a different operational question: how people are actually using its collaboration product and where the experience needs adjustment. The company combines product events with financial, marketing and sales data in Snowflake, transforms the data with dbt and surfaces dashboards and reports through Looker. Product, design and engineering teams then analyze feature usage and user journeys across billions of events.

That analysis has informed specific product decisions. During the rollout of new AI features, usage data showed that many customers weren’t selecting the toggle required to access them. Miro’s product team used the finding to investigate the source of the friction and adjust the experience to increase adoption. While processing multiple petabytes of data, Miro also reports up to 99% uptime for internal data users.

Customer intelligence: Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics wanted to understand customers across brands and digital interactions rather than treating each encounter as an isolated record. Segment collects and standardizes customer activity, which Allergan brings into Snowflake to create a unified customer view. Its product engineering team uses that data to build machine learning models that predict relevant offers, products and content, while marketing teams use the resulting audiences and data science scores to target campaigns across channels.

That customer intelligence feeds directly into campaign decisions. Instead of relying on broad audience groups, teams iterate on active campaigns using customer profiles and model outputs, then measure whether those changes improve acquisition performance. Allergan reports that this approach reduced completed-purchase cost per acquisition for social advertising.

Financial planning and risk: FIS

FIS uses analytics to support regulatory compliance across capital markets. Its Compliance Suite brings together branch surveillance, communications surveillance, anti-money laundering and regulatory reporting workflows, giving financial institutions a centralized environment for reviewing the orders, routes and trades subject to regulatory oversight.

By consolidating three previously separate systems, FIS shortened the time required to process compliance workloads and reduced the infrastructure supporting them. Overall execution is 2.5x faster and the environment uses less than 20% of the previous compute. FIS also reports 33% savings in license, maintenance and overhead costs.

Extending BI through self-service: Indeed

Indeed uses self-service at a much larger scale. The company uses a 52-petabyte data lake as a source for reporting and analytics, converting data sets to Apache Iceberg tables so analysts can query them directly through Snowflake and other compatible tools. Instead of sending each request through data engineering, analysts develop their own analyses, examine user journeys and use the resulting findings to inform decisions affecting employers and job seekers.

Self-service also extends into specific business workflows. Indeed marketers use Snowflake with GrowthLoop to build customer audiences directly, reducing campaign deployment from a process that could take three months to as little as one day, while Snowflake Data Clean Rooms supports incrementality analysis that connects advertising exposure with outcomes such as job seeker profiles, employer accounts and applications. For employer-facing dashboards, Indeed moved analytical APIs to Snowflake and later adopted Interactive Analytics, reducing average query latency by 60%; depending on workload, its analysts have also recorded query cost savings of up to 74% (as of July 2025).