Analytics and BI Roles: Who Does What on a Modern Data Team

The traditional boundaries between the various analytics and BI roles were shaped partly by the tools they worked in. Data engineers built and maintained pipelines and core data models. BI developers created reporting models and dashboards. Analysts queried that prepared data to answer business questions. Those lines were never absolute, but the handoffs were relatively visible.

Modern analytics architectures are changing the division of labor. Now, a semantic model or governed metric might support a dashboard, self-service analysis, a conversational interface and an AI agent at the same time. Logic that once belonged to a particular report or analyst workflow increasingly sits in shared infrastructure, where changes propagate across many analytical experiences.

These changes affect what organizations need from their analytics roles. Analytics engineers may take on more responsibility for business logic, BI teams may spend less time producing individual reports and more time supporting reusable analytical experiences, while data product and governance roles take on greater responsibility for definitions, access and quality. Exactly where those responsibilities land still varies by organization.

This article maps the changing division of labor: which roles typically own each part of the analytics system, where they overlap and how those boundaries are shifting as more analytical work moves into shared, governed layers.