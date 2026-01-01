Simba Sleep Builds its Dream Data Platform With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

Great sleep is one of the most important factors in improving health and wellbeing. Nobody understands that better than Simba Sleep, a direct-to-consumer sleep technology provider working tirelessly to help the world sleep better at night.

That means engineering and delivering industry-leading sleep products. It also means doing right by the world — which is why Simba recently acquired B Corp status and works hard to make sure its supply chain feeds the circular economy. After all, how can customers rest easy if they are worried that their mattress purchase harms the world around them?

To create the best products and deliver them sustainably, Simba’s leadership team needs extensive data, comprehensive insights and rapid reports. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud provides all three — helping Simba to achieve its mission of making a good night’s rest more accessible.