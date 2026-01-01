Simba Sleep Builds its Dream Data Platform With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud
Learn how Simba boosts performance, accelerates reporting and enhances security with a centralized data lake.
75% reduction in data processing times
3 months to deploy Snowflake
IndustryRetail & Consumer Goods
LocationLondon, United Kingdom
Simba Sleep tirelessly pursues its mission
Great sleep is one of the most important factors in improving health and wellbeing. Nobody understands that better than Simba Sleep, a direct-to-consumer sleep technology provider working tirelessly to help the world sleep better at night.
That means engineering and delivering industry-leading sleep products. It also means doing right by the world — which is why Simba recently acquired B Corp status and works hard to make sure its supply chain feeds the circular economy. After all, how can customers rest easy if they are worried that their mattress purchase harms the world around them?
To create the best products and deliver them sustainably, Simba’s leadership team needs extensive data, comprehensive insights and rapid reports. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud provides all three — helping Simba to achieve its mission of making a good night’s rest more accessible.
Story highlights
Keeping pace with growth through unmatched scalability and performance: Whether handling peak traffic or everyday transactions, Snowflake automatically scales to maintain high performance without ballooning costs.
Delivering rapid, uniform insights for smarter, data-driven decisions: Snowflake’s instant elasticity combines with a unified data lake to deliver rapid insights into forecasts, operations and customer sentiment.
- Tackling security challenges quickly with responsive specialists: Thanks to support from Snowflake experts, Simba overcame obstacles that prevented it from enabling SSO and other key security features.
An entrepreneurial spirit risks sleepwalking into scalability issues
Since its founding in 2015, Simba Sleep has grown rapidly. “We’ve always been a cloud-first company,” recalls Tomasz Eitner, BI and Data Analyst at Simba Sleep. “But even in the cloud, our infrastructure was becoming expensive and required a lot of effort to maintain.”
It wasn’t just Simba’s data ecosystem that was expanding either. As the sleep specialist began selling more products across a broader range of ecommerce platforms, it soon found its data sources were increasingly fragmented, siloing insights and slowing down vital decision-making.
As its operations grew across multiple regions, Simba also began encountering security and compliance challenges. It needed a solution that could unite data and ensure alignment with GDPR and other regulatory frameworks, all while maintaining high security standards.
Simba puts its legacy data platform to bed
To ensure it had the insights it needed to manage continued growth, Simba Sleep redesigned its data platform around Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Combining Snowflake with Fivetran, dbt Cloud and Power BI, Simba Sleep has everything it needs to rapidly ingest, process and report on data from across the business.
In just three months, a team of two deployed and integrated Snowflake with other data tools across the company. With all CRM, sales, marketing and product data unified in a single data lake, Simba’s product and leadership teams can now make more informed decisions, based on up-to-date business intelligence. This leads to better products, happier customers and increased sales.
“We wanted a data platform that had the same growth ambitions as Simba. Scalability was always on our mind, so we knew we needed a toolchain that could support us as we expanded.”
Craig Thompson
From R&D to delivery, unified data transforms Simba’s operations
Since deploying Snowflake six years ago, Simba has been able to bring structured and semi-structured data from multiple sources into a single cloud-native data lake. This gives decision-makers a 360-degree view of the business, enabling deeper customer insights, streamlined operations and accurate forecasting.
The result is faster, more effective responses to issues across Simba’s supply chains, boosting efficiency, customer satisfaction and, ultimately, profitability. From identifying issues with zippers on a single pillow to making sweeping adjustments across its delivery partners or service teams, Simba can utilize data at all levels to optimize processes and deliver the best products and services.
A data platform that scales with Simba’s ambitions
Snowflake’s seamless storage and compute scalability has ensured it can keep up with Simba Sleep’s demand — even as the company grows rapidly. “We had to retire a lot of tools we were using, as they just couldn’t match our pace,” Eitner says. “Snowflake has been able to deliver what we need as we’ve needed it. The flexibility has been great, and that’s why we’ve kept the platform for the last six years.”
With high-speed query performance and instant elasticity, Simba has reduced data processing times by approximately 75%. Reports that previously took hours to generate are now available in near real time through Power BI, empowering teams to make faster, data-driven decisions. For example, if tickets come through about an issue with a product, customer experience and product leads get a report almost straight away so they can identify and rectify the issue.
Crucially, this scalability hasn’t meant exponentially scaling costs. In fact, Snowflake’s consumption model has allowed Simba to optimize costs by scaling compute power up and down as needed, making data operations more cost-efficient overall.
Security that helps Simba’s teams sleep easy
As Simba Sleep continues to expand its product ranges across new regions and retail partners, it needs new ways to protect sensitive customer information and comply with regional data privacy regulations.
Snowflake’s built-in security features, including end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls and SOC 2 Type II compliance, simplify security — and have been crucial in protecting customer and financial data while complying with GDPR.
Even for more bespoke security challenges, Snowflake’s experts have been on hand to help Simba balance security and efficiency across its data platform. When Simba’s data team encountered a unique issue integrating single sign-on (SSO) with Snowflake and Power BI accounts, Snowflake support teams helped resolve the issue swiftly so Simba could maintain a robust security posture.
“Snowflake’s support team was a big help in solving some of our challenges around SSO. Within a day of submitting a ticket, an agent was available for video calls to help us connect everything. Honestly, I’ve never seen better support from a vendor.”
Tomasz Eitner
Dreaming up new data innovations
In line with Simba’s rapid growth so far, the company plans to expand even further in future. It has plans to enter new retail locations, across different regions, with an even more expansive product range. Plus, it intends to track more of its carbon footprint across the supply chain to maintain its sustainable reputation.
Growing in all these different directions requires managing even more data, from integrating new information from retailers to tracking vehicle efficiency across Simba’s whole supply chain. Whatever data it needs — today or tomorrow — Simba knows it has the platform to deliver game-changing insights.
“Snowflake has transformed the way we manage and analyze data,” Eitner says. “With real-time insights, robust security and scalable performance, we can focus on delivering the best sleep experience for our customers.”