Miro Analyzes Petabytes of Data to Continuously Improve Its Business — and Its User Experience

Innovation doesn’t happen without collaboration. Genuinely new, fresh ideas often require diverse teams from different disciplines to come together and combine their brightest ideas. However, bringing people together isn’t always easy, especially for widely distributed, cross-discipline teams. Miro aims to break down these collaboration barriers by bringing teams and AI together to plan, co-create and build the next big thing, faster.

Serving more than 100 million users in 250,000 organizations, Miro is an AI innovation workspace that empowers cross-functional groups to flow from early discovery through to final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. From small teams running product development initiatives to Fortune 500 companies collaborating end-to-end across their entire organization, Miro offers tools to support all sizes and types of projects. That means its platform is an active, constantly evolving product with a wide variety of features.

“Our aim is to constantly improve Miro with new tools and better workflows,” explains Maria Carrillo Minulina, Data Engineering Manager at Miro. “That means we need to understand how our users are leveraging our product and its features, what works and what doesn't. For that, we need to collect and transform a substantial amount of data.”

As it continued to grow, Miro needed a data platform that could scale seamlessly, improve governance, standardize processes and support all users — including those without technical expertise. That’s why it deployed Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), as a central hub for product data, internal reporting and AI functionality.