Snowflake for data mesh

White paper
How to knit your data mesh on Snowflake
Learn about the technical and architectural support needed for a successful data mesh implementation.
Empower business owners to easily manage, share and govern data products using Snowflake Internal Marketplace, boosting collaboration and reducing costs.
STREAMLINE DATA COLLABORATION
Managing, governing and accessing data within your company has never been easier with Snowflake collaboration.
Discover and access data products across clouds and regions, enabling high-quality data activation.
Help domain teams to govern and manage data products with decentralized data ownership and a self-service platform.
Built-in data product capabilities, governance and zero-ETL sharing simplifies your stack and lowers costs.
benefits
Simplify data access
Deliver trusted, high-quality assets by packaging up data as a product and making it discoverable within your organization.
Built-in features like access request, usage tracking, data product documentation and meta-data make data sharing and activation simple.
Boost data quality
Snowflake’s multi-cloud platform provides cross-team sharing and breaks down silos — no need to manage data movement.
Separate environments allow for independent ownership without isolation.
Decentralized ownership by business domain experts drives higher data quality and improves trust.
Give domain owners the ability to uphold global policies and standards with Snowflake Horizon Catalog.
Align policies and processes with native governance controls like row-based access control and column masking.
Be able to entrust reliable data across your organization thanks to robust data quality metrics and lineage solutions.
“As a leading global mobility-tech company, it's crucial to use the full potential of data to provide our customers an unforgettable travel experience. Snowflake's Internal Marketplace empowers our data teams to promote and securely share their data products within the organization, driving informed, data-driven decisions across the company.”
Tobias Hadem
Vice President of Engineering, Flix Mobility
Seamless data ecosystem
Equip teams with the tools they need to access and manage data independently.
Any team can easily leverage Snowflake’s self-service infrastructure and data sharing capabilities to automate pipelines.
Third-party integrations and native Iceberg sharing provide flexibility and interoperability.
features
Snowflake for data mesh
Snowflake Sharing supports data mesh architecture by enabling the core principles of decentralized data ownership, including domain-driven ownership, “data-as-a product” capabilities, self-service data infrastructure, federated governance, and data product interoperability. Snowflake Sharing provides the technical foundation for the data mesh's vision of decentralized data ownership and frictionless data access, allowing organizations to build a more agile, scalable, and collaborative data ecosystem.
A Share is a named object that acts as a container for database objects that you want to share with other Snowflake accounts. It's a secure, real-time way to grant read-only access to your data without copying or moving it.
A Listing is a data product offered by a provider to one or more consumer accounts. It's built on top of Shares but adds extra capabilities like discoverability – particularly on the Snowflake Marketplace - the ability to include metadata and even monetization options.
Shares are better suited for direct, trusted relationships and Listings if you want wider distribution or more features.