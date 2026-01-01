Snowflake for data mesh

A Share is a named object that acts as a container for database objects that you want to share with other Snowflake accounts. It's a secure, real-time way to grant read-only access to your data without copying or moving it.



A Listing is a data product offered by a provider to one or more consumer accounts. It's built on top of Shares but adds extra capabilities like discoverability – particularly on the Snowflake Marketplace - the ability to include metadata and even monetization options.





Shares are better suited for direct, trusted relationships and Listings if you want wider distribution or more features.