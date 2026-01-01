Snowflake for data mesh

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USE CASE

Build and Operate Your Data Mesh with Snowflake

Empower business owners to easily manage, share and govern data products using Snowflake Internal Marketplace, boosting collaboration and reducing costs.

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DATA MESH DEMO

How to build and govern your data products in Snowflake

Discover how adopting a data mesh approach using Snowflake Internal Marketplace can enable decentralized data ownership to boost agility, reduce bottlenecks and accelerate time to value within your organization.

STREAMLINE DATA COLLABORATION

Scale organization-wide collaboration with easy-to-use data sharing solutions

Managing, governing and accessing data within your company has never been easier with Snowflake collaboration. 

Explore Snowflake internal marketplace
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Easily share curated data products

Discover and access data products across clouds and regions, enabling high-quality data activation. 

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Empower business domains

Help domain teams to govern and manage data products with decentralized data ownership and a self-service platform.

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Reduce architecture complexity and cost

Built-in data product capabilities, governance and zero-ETL sharing simplifies your stack and lowers costs. 

benefits

Sharing solutions that align with data mesh core principles

Simplify data access

Manage and share data products easily with Internal Marketplace

  • Deliver trusted, high-quality assets by packaging up data as a product and making it discoverable within your organization. 

  • Built-in features like access request, usage tracking, data product documentation and meta-data make data sharing and activation simple.

Discover Internal Marketplace

Boost data quality

Give business domains autonomy and ownership

  • Snowflake’s multi-cloud platform provides cross-team sharing and breaks down silos — no need to manage data movement.  

  • Separate environments allow for independent ownership without isolation.

  • Decentralized ownership by business domain experts drives higher data quality and improves trust.

Discover supported cloud regions
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Compliance and federated governance

  • Give domain owners the ability to uphold global policies and standards with Snowflake Horizon Catalog. 

  • Align policies and processes with native governance controls like row-based access control and column masking.

  • Be able to entrust reliable data across your organization thanks to robust data quality metrics and lineage solutions.

Learn about Horizon Catalog

Automotive

“As a leading global mobility-tech company, it's crucial to use the full potential of data to provide our customers an unforgettable travel experience. Snowflake's Internal Marketplace empowers our data teams to promote and securely share their data products within the organization, driving informed, data-driven decisions across the company.”

Tobias Hadem
Vice President of Engineering, Flix Mobility

Read the press release

Read the case study
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Seamless data ecosystem

Unlock data collaboration and autonomy

  • Equip teams with the tools they need to access and manage data independently.

  • Any team can easily leverage Snowflake’s self-service infrastructure and data sharing capabilities to automate pipelines. 

  • Third-party integrations and native Iceberg sharing provide flexibility and interoperability.

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Snowflake for data mesh

Frequently Asked Questions

Snowflake Sharing supports data mesh architecture by enabling the core principles of decentralized data ownership, including domain-driven ownership, “data-as-a product” capabilities, self-service data infrastructure, federated governance, and data product interoperability. Snowflake Sharing provides the technical foundation for the data mesh's vision of decentralized data ownership and frictionless data access, allowing organizations to build a more agile, scalable, and collaborative data ecosystem.

A Share is a named object that acts as a container for database objects that you want to share with other Snowflake accounts. It's a secure, real-time way to grant read-only access to your data without copying or moving it.

A Listing is a data product offered by a provider to one or more consumer accounts. It's built on top of Shares but adds extra capabilities like discoverability  – particularly on the Snowflake Marketplace -  the ability to include metadata and even monetization options.

Shares are better suited for direct, trusted relationships and Listings if you want wider distribution or more features.

Where Data Does More

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