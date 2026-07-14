Unleash Your GenAI at Scale with Snowflake

Modern startups prioritize speed of execution. With Cortex Inference, startups can leverage Snowflake to build AI quickly and scale easily while keeping development fast, governed, and production-ready. This session demonstrates the ways teams can use Cortex Inference to create agents and integrate them into applications, maintain conversational context with threads, refine behavior with evaluation loops, and take advantage of model optionality inside Snowflake’s secure perimeter.

REST APIs are standard programmatic interfaces that let developers call AI capabilities from their apps and workflows in a simple, production-friendly way. With Snowflake, that also means model optionality on the fly—so teams can access frontier models such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Grok alongside open-weight models, without redesigning their application architecture each time the model needs to evolve. Combined with the secure perimeter and governance that customers have come to rely on from Snowflake, this gives teams a faster path from prototype to production without piecing together separate agent infrastructure.

We’ll show you how to:

Build agents and AI applications through Cortex REST APIs

Maintain conversational context with threads for multi-step workflows

Improve application behavior with evaluation loops

Take advantage of model optionality inside Snowflake’s secure perimeter

Accelerate development while staying production-ready from day one

If you’re building AI products and want a faster path to production with governance built in, then register and attend this webinar designed for you.