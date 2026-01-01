Snowflake Cortex AI Gateway

Cortex AI Gateway is a secure, unified foundation that extends Snowflake's control plane to every AI agent — across any model, tool, framework and cloud. Unlike cloud providers that fragment agent governance across multiple surfaces, Cortex AI Gateway provides one experience to manage access, cost and compliance policies from a single foundation, regardless of which cloud your agents run on. Cortex AI Gateway governs from where the data lives — capturing every agent action in the customer's own Snowflake account and applying the policies already in place. No second identity framework, no new vendor required.