Enterprises are deploying autonomous agents to carry out complex, multi-step tasks across applications, databases and operational systems. This ability to act across systems can automate substantial work, but it also creates opportunities for unsafe or unauthorized behavior.

Traditional guardrails that monitor single actions or individual prompts are insufficient at detecting such risks; a new class of guardrails that analyzes multi-step agent trajectories is needed to address these specific risks. We introduce Dangerous Agent Activity Detection (DAAD) as a two-stage engine to analyze agent trajectories to detect dangerous activities stemming from agent overreach or user-directed misuse across long horizons. We have deployed DAAD internally and will have it available shortly as a feature in Cortex AI Gateway.

We cover the following four key areas: