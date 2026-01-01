From Source to Agent: 3 Steps to AI-Ready Data Products

A practical playbook for making your data agent-ready ahead of 2027

AI agents are only as good as the data behind them. Whether your data lives on Snowflake or across several platforms, the question is the same: which of it your agents can trust? The answer is data products: data with an explicit contract for quality, meaning, and governance, so an agent knows what it can rely on.

Join Snowflake and Ataccama for a practical session on closing that gap in three steps. You'll learn how to:

Prioritize and govern your critical data elements (CDEs) based on the decisions and agents they power

Catch data quality issues in your pipelines before bad data reaches your agents, using rules that run natively in Snowflake

Give Cortex Agents governed context through Snowflake Semantic Views and real-time trust signals, so users can see how reliable each answer is

You'll watch each step in action, from source to agent and leave with a playbook for your 2027 AI agent rollouts.