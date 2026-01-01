Thought Leadership
From Source to Agent: 3 Steps to AI-Ready Data Products
8Dec
10:00 AM PT
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A practical playbook for making your data agent-ready ahead of 2027
AI agents are only as good as the data behind them. Whether your data lives on Snowflake or across several platforms, the question is the same: which of it your agents can trust? The answer is data products: data with an explicit contract for quality, meaning, and governance, so an agent knows what it can rely on.
Join Snowflake and Ataccama for a practical session on closing that gap in three steps. You'll learn how to:
- Prioritize and govern your critical data elements (CDEs) based on the decisions and agents they power
- Catch data quality issues in your pipelines before bad data reaches your agents, using rules that run natively in Snowflake
- Give Cortex Agents governed context through Snowflake Semantic Views and real-time trust signals, so users can see how reliable each answer is
You'll watch each step in action, from source to agent and leave with a playbook for your 2027 AI agent rollouts.
Speakers
Ash UbraniSenior Product Marketing Manager, Data Engineering, Snowflake