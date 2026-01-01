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Snowflake Product Overview

From Analytics and AI to Engineering and Apps—power it all in the AI Data Cloud.

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THE AI DATA CLOUD

Streamline your architecture. Smash data silos.

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Data Engineering

Build reliable, continuous data pipelines for the enterprise in the language of your choice.

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Analytics

Do data analytics faster with optimal pricing and near-zero maintenance.

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AI

Securely create and deploy LLMs and ML models customized with your data.

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Applications & Collaboration

Share live data across clouds and organizations, plus easily develop, distribute and scale apps.

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  • Fully Managed
  • Cross-Cloud
  • Interoperable
  • Secure
  • Governed

The AI Data Cloud

The Snowflake platform is a fully managed service that’s truly easy to use, connected across your entire data estate and trusted by thousands of customers.

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Empower every user to answer complex questions in natural language with their own personalized enterprise intelligence agent.

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Power your AI, apps and data on a unified platform built for the future.

12,062

Global Customers2

3,400

Marketplace Listings1

Telecom

"The Snowflake Data Cloud has given us the power to harness and integrate data to create insights. With data at our fingertips, we are growing revenue, becoming more cost effective and, most importantly, improving the customer experience.”

Andy Markus
Chief Data Officer, AT&T

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  • 84% savings on estimated annual costs, thanks to results caching
  • < 1 second to answer 90% of user queries via self-service dashboards
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Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake Product overview

Frequently Asked Questions

All Snowflake products—from Data Engineering to Cortex AI—are integrated into the single AI Data Cloud. There is no data movement or silos; access new features and capabilities directly within your existing Snowflake account without additional installation or infrastructure management.

Through Snowflake Cortex. Cortex gives you instant access to industry-leading Large Language Models (LLMs) and vector search capabilities as a fully managed service. You can build chatbots, search apps, and summarize data securely, keeping your data within the governance boundary of the platform.

Governance is centralized via Snowflake Horizon. Whether you are doing BI analytics, training AI models, or sharing data with partners, Horizon applies a consistent set of compliance, security, and privacy policies across the entire platform.

Snowflake generally operates on a usage-based consumption model. You pay for the compute and storage you consume. While most core capabilities are included, advanced features (like certain AI services or specialized compute clusters) may consume credits at different rates. You do not need to negotiate separate licenses to "turn on" standard platform features.

Most generally available (GA) features are automatically accessible within your Snowflake environment. Features in "Public Preview" may need to be enabled by an admin. You can view the full list of available tools in your account console.

Yes! With Snowpark, data engineers and data scientists can use their preferred languages (Python, Java, Scala) to process data directly inside Snowflake. This allows you to build complex pipelines and ML models without moving data to a separate processing engine.

Where Data Does More

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