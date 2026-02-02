What is JSON? File Format Explained

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Explore what JSON is and how it works. Learn about JSON format, file types, data types, document databases and real-world applications.
Most web and mobile applications today rely on a standard format to share information: JavaScript Object Notation, or JSON.
A lightweight, text-based data interchange, JSON underpins the APIs that connect apps, the configuration files that define cloud services and the way data is packaged for use by AI algorithms.
Developers value JSON files for their ease of use and flexible compatibility with most programming languages. In this article, we’ll explore this widely used technology in more depth and discuss some of the ways it is implemented.
Created in the early 2000s as a simpler alternative to the bulky XML markup language, JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a lightweight format for transferring data between servers and web applications.
Although it originated with JavaScript, the language that made web pages interactive, JSON is not limited to it. Its strength lies in its flexibility. Most modern programming languages can read a JSON file type.
Several key characteristics set it apart. For one, JSON organizes data into key-value pairs, which act like labels matched with details. For example, it might take a name such as “Alice Jones” and pair it with other information, such as an email address or a phone number, to create a single record or object.
JSON can also arrange multiple entries into arrays, such as a list of Alice’s recent purchases: “shoes,” “jacket” and “watch.”
Through nesting, objects and arrays can be combined, so Alice’s profile might provide a more holistic view of her activities by collecting information about her purchase history, payment details and shipping addresses.
Together, these features allow developers to represent complex records in a standardized package that is easy to share and reuse.
JSON, HTML (hypertext markup language) and XML (extensible markup language) are among the most popular formats for storing and transmitting web and mobile data. While they share some strengths, each has its own advantages. Here is how they compare:
Although both JSON and HTML are text-based and “human-readable,” meaning data is written in ways the average person can understand, they serve very different roles.
Developers reach for JSON, for example, when they want to exchange information, like sending account details to a mobile app or passing updates between cloud services. HTML, on the other hand, is parsed directly by browsers, which interpret its tags to render what you actually see on a webpage, from headlines and images to embedded videos.
XML was developed in the 1990s as a way of structuring and transporting data using tags, much like HTML describes web page layouts. It quickly became a general-purpose way of exchanging data across websites and enterprises, but its bulky structure made it cumbersome for developers.
When JSON emerged with a lighter syntax built around key-value pairs and arrays instead of heavy markup, developers flocked to it.
The differences are substantial. JSON can be parsed quickly and directly by most programming languages, whereas XML often requires extra processing. That efficiency, along with smaller file sizes, is why JSON is the preferred format for web APIs, mobile apps and cloud services. XML, by contrast, is usually reserved for legacy systems today.
In JSON, bits of data are plugged into specifically defined types. These data types “tell” applications how to interpret the information, whether it’s text, a number, a list or a record.
Clear rules such as these make JSON easy to validate and reliable for sharing across programming languages.
Some of the core data types include:
A string is text wrapped in double quotes. Strings can include letters, numbers, symbols or Unicode characters. They are typically used for names, descriptions, addresses and other text fields.
Numbers can be positive or negative integers and decimals. Following the precise way in which JavaScript stores numbers in computers, they cover values like prices, quantities, IDs and statistics.
A boolean defines whether a data point is true or false. For example, it might consider whether an account is active (true) or inactive (false) or whether a feature is enabled (true) or disabled (false).
As its name implies, null means the absence of data. In JSON terms, it indicates that a field exists but is empty, like an unused discount code in an online purchase form or a missing middle name on a job application.
Arrays are lists of values inside square brackets like this: [ ]. They can hold strings, numbers, objects, booleans, nulls or other arrays. Arrays are commonly used for lists such as items in a shopping cart, entries in a transaction history or products in a catalog.
Objects are collections of key and value pairs inside curly braces, like this: { }. Keys are written as strings and then paired with values, creating sets of distinct fields. Objects are often used to gather group-related information, such as customer profiles with specific names, email addresses and phone numbers.
Developers use JSON in a variety of common ways to move, store and interpret data across systems. Here are some of the most common, practical use cases:
JSON is widely used for transferring data between systems and programming languages because of its lightweight structure and broad compatibility. APIs use it to package requests and responses, such as when a shopping app sends order details to a payment service and receives an approval code in return. Its compact syntax makes such exchanges quick to transmit and easy to parse.
Applications often rely on JSON files to store settings like server locations, login credentials and display options. Because the format is so easy to read and edit, developers can update files on the fly without much added complexity.
Web and mobile apps use JSON to save and load user preferences, such as the user’s language, themes and notification choices. Storing such details in structured formats enables apps to deliver more personalized experiences to online users.
JSON’s lightweight structure makes data easy to send and process, which is crucial for real-time scenarios. For example, it allows chat messages to appear instantly, dashboards to refresh with current updates and live sports scores to update when scoring occurs.
In cloud environments, companies often break applications into microservices, small independent components that manage functions such as processing payments or sending notifications. These services use JSON to exchange information across platforms, enabling data to move seamlessly between systems built on different technologies.
JSON document databases store records as complete "documents" encoded in JSON rather than in the rows and columns of a traditional system. Each JSON file can hold key-value pairs and arrays, so one record can capture complex information, such as a product with its specifications, images and reviews.
Most JSON document databases are part of the NoSQL family, which means they do not rely on rigid tables. Platforms such as MongoDB, Couchbase and Redis store JSON directly and can expand easily by spreading data across more servers. This makes them strong choices for semi-structured or unstructured content such as documents, social media feeds and sensor data.
Traditional SQL databases like Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL have also added JSON support.
With its lightweight structure and cross-platform applicability, JSON has become part of the backbone of modern software development. From APIs that drive enterprise integrations to cloud services that run on continuous data exchange, JSON moves information cleanly between systems and keeps applications interoperable. Its simple format and broad support give developers a reliable way to build fast and keep services aligned. That ubiquity has made JSON a foundation for APIs, web apps and cloud platforms.
For IT teams and developers, fluency in the format is now table stakes for scalable systems and efficient workflows. The best way to stay sharp is through practice. Explore JSON examples. Test tools. And put the format to work in your own pipelines.
JSON is a simple way to organize information so different web and mobile programs can get on the same page about what it means. Imagine a grocery list where each item has a label, like milk or bread, and a number that shows how much of that item you want. JSON structures information in a label-and-value style, making it easy for applications to share and use.
No. In fact, that might be one of the biggest misconceptions about it. JSON is actually considered a data interchange format, which means it provides a structured way to represent and transfer information between systems. An actual programming language, by contrast, gives computers commands to perform actions. JSON does not tell a computer what to do. It simply organizes the data that other programs use.
Almost everyone and everything involved in modern software touches JSON in some way. Developers use it to pass data between front-end and back-end systems, or between different services inside an app. APIs use it to send and receive data. Data teams rely on it to move semi-structured information, such as logs or user activity, into databases or cloud storage. AI language models also depend on JSON to package requests and structure outputs, enabling applications to make sense of them. And cloud platform providers use it as the standard format for their APIs, making it the default language of integration across today’s digital infrastructure.
Although JSON was born from JavaScript, its usefulness extends far beyond it.
In JavaScript, JSON can be turned into usable objects with JSON.parse, which reads and converts JSON strings into JavaScript objects. It can also do the reverse with JSON.stringify, which takes an object and turns it into JSON text. That back-and-forth makes it easy for web pages to pull data from APIs, update content on the fly and send changes back to a server.
JSON is not limited to JavaScript, but the pairing remains one of the most common and efficient ways to use it in modern web apps.
For all its simplicity and popularity, JSON has some drawbacks.
Its plain-text format, for example, makes files easy to read but can also make them bulky compared with binary formats, which adds overhead when handling very large datasets. Many developers address this by compressing JSON or turning to lighter alternatives when scale becomes an issue.
JSON also lacks strict data typing, so numbers, dates and other values may be interpreted inconsistently across systems. Standardizing schemas and using validation tools helps reduce that risk.
Security is another concern, as improperly validated JSON inputs can lead to injection attacks. The fix is rigorous input validation and careful parsing.
Finally, while JSON handles semi-structured data well, it can grow unwieldy with deeply nested records. Developers often break data into smaller pieces or restructure records to keep them manageable.