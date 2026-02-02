What is JSON? File Format Explained

Created in the early 2000s as a simpler alternative to the bulky XML markup language, JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a lightweight format for transferring data between servers and web applications.

Although it originated with JavaScript, the language that made web pages interactive, JSON is not limited to it. Its strength lies in its flexibility. Most modern programming languages can read a JSON file type.

Several key characteristics set it apart. For one, JSON organizes data into key-value pairs, which act like labels matched with details. For example, it might take a name such as “Alice Jones” and pair it with other information, such as an email address or a phone number, to create a single record or object.

JSON can also arrange multiple entries into arrays, such as a list of Alice’s recent purchases: “shoes,” “jacket” and “watch.”

Through nesting, objects and arrays can be combined, so Alice’s profile might provide a more holistic view of her activities by collecting information about her purchase history, payment details and shipping addresses.

Together, these features allow developers to represent complex records in a standardized package that is easy to share and reuse.