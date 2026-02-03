What is Identity and Access Management? IAM Explained

IAM is an absolutely critical component of modern business, the foundation of an organization’s IT security infrastructure and the first line of defense against cyberattacks. It’s necessary to gatekeep who has access to what to mitigate risk and recognize and detect unusual behavior. And as more companies adopt cloud services and automation, it’s vital that they secure their non-human identities, which often have high privileges and are prime targets for attacks.
While we tend to think of the security benefits of IAM before anything else, it also streamlines business processes and improves productivity. Single-sign on (SSO) is a great example of this, as it allows all users to authenticate once and gain secure access to all authorized services and applications. It helps eliminate password fatigue (and the risk of notes scribbled with passwords floating around the office), reduces the number of password reset requests for the IT team, and enables employees to work faster. IAM also automates the provisioning and deprovisioning of the ILM, reducing a significant workload for IT and helping ensure that accounts get closed as soon as someone departs from the company. Put simply, IAM protects both organizations and employees.