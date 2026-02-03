What is Identity and Access Management? IAM Explained

As vital as IAM systems are to the security and operations of an organization, implementation and maintenance are far from simple. The goals of IAM are clear, but the road to achieving them is peppered with complex technical and operational hurdles. From integrating legacy systems with new cloud platforms to managing the sheer number of identities, businesses often find themselves grappling with issues that can lead to security gaps, bottlenecks and frustration for staff and end-users. Here are some of the more common challenges — and how to address them.

Integrations with legacy systems

The technical hurdles of integrating cloud-based IAM systems with legacy solutions are significant, in large part because many legacy applications and databases weren’t built to communicate using IAM protocols (SAML, OAuth, SCIM). Integration usually requires extensive workarounds, and even the smallest change runs the risk of causing unexpected failures or audit red flags. But middleware and identity brokers bridge the gap between modern and legacy, enabling your organization to apply modern authentication policies to legacy apps without rewriting old code. You can also update high-value legacy apps to interact with IAM via SAML, OAuth or custom APIs.

High implementation costs

Rolling out a comprehensive, modern IAM solution involves more than just software licensing fees. Between hiring specialists proficient in complex IAM architecture, replacing components of the old system that are incompatible with the new one, and the costs of customization and integration services, the expenses can be sky high. But a phased deployment can help control spending rather than going with a large-scale rollout. It may also be better to prioritize the modernization of legacy applications that are expensive to maintain and secure rather than paying to integrate all old systems. Cloud-based IAM systems have the advantage of operating on pay-as-you-go models, which are more scalable and cost effective compared to traditional solutions.

User resistance and poor adoption

Making things too complicated and adding too much friction to the user experience can sabotage your IAM efforts. Overly frequent password changes and poorly implemented MFA could lead to users writing down passwords, which leaves them extremely vulnerable to loss or theft, or unauthorized account sharing. Make the secure path the easiest path: implement SSO across all frequently-used applications, adopt biometrics to eliminate the need for passwords, or use adaptive MFA to prompt the user for a second factor only when the login seems risky (i.e. logging in from a different country).

Complexity of managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments

It’s rare for modern IT infrastructure to be housed in one location. Typically, organizations either manage identities across a hybrid environment of on-premises and cloud or a multi-cloud environment. But because every cloud has its own native IAM framework, it can be really difficult to enforce consistent policies and manage the massive volume of identities (especially non-human ones). Centralize authentication with identity federation, secure non-human identities with the same rigor as you would human identities, and standardize policies. Do the latter by establishing policy-as-code (PaC), and use tools that sit above native IAMs to translate your policy definition into the required technical rules for every platform.

Keeping up with evolving security threats

Identity is one of the primary attack targets, and hackers are adept at stealing user credentials to slip into systems undetected. And once they’re in, the damage they can do and the information they can gain access to can be catastrophic. However, moving beyond passwords to much stronger authentication methods, like MFA or biometrics, are a huge step forward in security improvements. Enforce PoLP and just-in-time access to protect critical systems, secure admin accounts with the highest levels of security and pay close attention to IAM logs to detect and flag anomalous behaviors.

Governance and regulatory compliance

Your organization needs to be ready to prove to auditors that you have control over user access. They will be asking for detailed logs showing who has access to sensitive data, why they do and evidence that your organization is conducting regular audits. Manually collecting this volume of data is nearly impossible. But if you leverage an IGA platform, you can automate the access review process to prompt managers to certify or revoke permissions, creating that paper trail that auditors want to see. Establishing RBAC or ABAC models simplifies compliance and makes auditing access at scale easier by grouping permissions based on roles or attributes.