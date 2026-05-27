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Quickstart
May 27, 2026
Build a Real-Time Fraud Detection Model with Natural Language in Snowflake ML
Public SectorAIFederal GovernmentState & Local Government
Identify Bottlenecks and Model Disruptions using Neo4j Graph Analytics
Public SectorAnalyticsState & Local Government
Quickstart
Certified Solution
Apr 30, 2026
Build Cortex AISQL Powered Call Center Analytics Solution
Public SectorAIReference ArchitectureState & Local Government
Certified Solution
Apr 28, 2026
Investment Portfolio Analytics with Snowflake Cortex
Wealth & Asset ManagementState & Local GovernmentFinancial ServicesHigher Education
Certified Solution
Apr 27, 2026
Advance Snowflake Native Code Deployment
Healthcare PayersDefenseManufacturingTechnology+More
Partner Solution
Apr 27, 2026
Optimizing Marketing Budget using Snowpark ML
Media & PublishersSportsDefenseManufacturing+More
Quickstart
Certified Solution
Jun 1, 2024
A Guide to Visual Data Storytelling in Snowflake Notebooks
PlatformFinancial ServicesManufacturingPublic Sector+More