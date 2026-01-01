Sharesies Grows Revenue Feature Adoption 56% with Snowflake CoWork
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake, Sharesies achieves:
Self-serve BI in natural language, not just dashboards
Higher adoption of revenue-boosting features
Lower marketing campaign costs
This summary was created with Snowflake CoCo and reviewed by an editor.
The challenge
Sharesies built its platform for the investor with $5 in their pocket as much as the one with $5 million. What began as a six-fund investing platform has grown into a company that serves more than 1 million customers across New Zealand and Australia with multiple products.
Sharesies chose Snowflake early as its data platform, freeing the team to focus on the business instead of managing infrastructure. The company surfaced how customers behave and what they want, insights that shaped products and campaign timing. But as Sharesies grew, so did the demand for answers, and getting them still meant opening a dashboard or filing a request with the data team.
Snowflake CoWork has really unlocked the ability for our employees to ask questions and talk naturally to our data. It’s really been our first true shift towards self-serve analytics.”
Nic Cox
The solution
Sharesies turned to Snowflake CoWork to allow employees across the company to ask questions of their data the same way they talk to a colleague: in plain language, without a dashboard or a data team intermediary. CoWork runs on the same Snowflake foundation that Sharesies has been building since its early days.
The data engineering and analytics team does most of its work in Snowflake CoCo, one of its core frontends. CoWork opened a new channel alongside it, putting insights directly into the hands of everyone at Sharesies. Snowflake is now integral to the team’s day-to-day work.
The same Snowflake foundation also powers the Sharesies app. Machine learning propensity models run directly within Snowflake, surfacing what each investor needs when they need it — an approach that drove an 18% increase in auto-invest adoption by showing investors the right feature at the right moment.
56%Month-over-month increase in revenue-boosting product usage
21%Lower cost to generate the same traffic from optimized campaign timing
The impact
For the team, CoWork has allowed the first true shift toward self-serve analytics. People who once had to open a dashboard or ask the data team now ask the data directly, in their own words.
That transformation builds on years of work. Sharesies built its Snowflake foundation for reliable analytics first, and now that foundation allows the company to scale AI it trusts on top, all serving more than 1 million investors.
Sharesies continues to build out and scale three core purposes for its AI on Snowflake: making customers’ lives easier, connecting and authenticating agents with its products, and boosting what its team can produce. For the investor who puts away a little every payday, the app keeps getting smarter, helping them grow their wealth and protect their future with one new data-driven and AI-enabled feature at a time.
We continue to unlock more and more value because we’ve put our AI on top of quality data underneath in Snowflake.”
Nic Cox
Additional resources
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INDUSTRY
Financial Services, Asset and Wealth Management
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
AI, Data Engineering, Analytics
LOCATION
Wellington, New Zealand
Snowflake capabilities