Sharesies Grows Revenue Feature Adoption 56% with Snowflake CoWork

Sharesies turned to Snowflake CoWork to allow employees across the company to ask questions of their data the same way they talk to a colleague: in plain language, without a dashboard or a data team intermediary. CoWork runs on the same Snowflake foundation that Sharesies has been building since its early days.

The data engineering and analytics team does most of its work in Snowflake CoCo, one of its core frontends. CoWork opened a new channel alongside it, putting insights directly into the hands of everyone at Sharesies. Snowflake is now integral to the team’s day-to-day work.

The same Snowflake foundation also powers the Sharesies app. Machine learning propensity models run directly within Snowflake, surfacing what each investor needs when they need it — an approach that drove an 18% increase in auto-invest adoption by showing investors the right feature at the right moment.