Facteus Turns $1.9 Trillion at the Checkout Line into Bottom-Line Intelligence

Whether you’re a small business or a publicly traded bank, knowing your bottom line isn’t enough. You need to understand how you stack up against the competition.

While public companies report their numbers once a quarter, plenty of smaller businesses never report at all. Facteus set out to close this gap. Its panel spans more than 200 million U.S. credit and debit cards, capturing more than $1.9 trillion in annual consumer spend, giving the market a daily read on how businesses are actually performing.

As Facteus grew and began putting more data in front of clients, its Sigma dashboards often ran into concurrency limits and queuing. Query times were unpredictable, ranging anywhere from one second to two minutes, and costs began to climb even though the team scheduled the warehouse off-hours to contain them.

The system was often unreliable when it mattered most. Dashboards could time out mid-demo during sales presentations because clients chose their own parameters, generating queries that spanned a large slice of the data. The alternative, stripping out flexible, custom client queries and shipping pre-aggregated KPIs instead, would have gutted what clients valued most.