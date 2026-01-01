Facteus Turns $1.9 Trillion at the Checkout Line into Bottom-Line Intelligence
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake Interactive Analytics, Facteus achieves:
Consistently faster dashboard queries, from ~2 minutes to less than 1 second
6x faster chat answers
$100,000 in cost savings
The challenge
Whether you’re a small business or a publicly traded bank, knowing your bottom line isn’t enough. You need to understand how you stack up against the competition.
While public companies report their numbers once a quarter, plenty of smaller businesses never report at all. Facteus set out to close this gap. Its panel spans more than 200 million U.S. credit and debit cards, capturing more than $1.9 trillion in annual consumer spend, giving the market a daily read on how businesses are actually performing.
As Facteus grew and began putting more data in front of clients, its Sigma dashboards often ran into concurrency limits and queuing. Query times were unpredictable, ranging anywhere from one second to two minutes, and costs began to climb even though the team scheduled the warehouse off-hours to contain them.
The system was often unreliable when it mattered most. Dashboards could time out mid-demo during sales presentations because clients chose their own parameters, generating queries that spanned a large slice of the data. The alternative, stripping out flexible, custom client queries and shipping pre-aggregated KPIs instead, would have gutted what clients valued most.
We were at a real crossroads where the platform we built on top of our data was a very unusable thing, both from a cost perspective and a time perspective. Without Snowflake Interactive Analytics, I’m not quite sure where we would be today."
Noel Bosco
The solution
When the team went looking for a solution, their Snowflake account team pointed them to Snowflake Interactive Analytics, powered by interactive tables and interactive warehouses. Facteus tested them against its real workloads and saw the improved results hold, then rolled them out behind both its client dashboard product and its chat application.
The adoption process was quick. The team went from learning about Interactive Analytics to running it in production in roughly a month, including a round of query refactoring to squeeze out more speed.
The payoff was immediate. Query performance improved significantly, and a warehouse that had previously run on a part-time schedule to manage costs could now operate continuously — and at a lower total cost than before. Six-figure savings, better performance and always-on availability.
On the natural-language chat side of Facteus' intelligence layer, response times are 6x faster. On the dashboard side, queries that once took up to two minutes now land consistently in under a second. Interactive Analytics also simplified client setup. Instead of individually permissioning narrow report sets, Facteus can now run everything for everyone and filter the table afterward.
$100,000In cost savings after moving to Snowflake Interactive Analytics
<1 secondAverage dashboard query, down from about 2 minutes
The impact
Facteus can now hand clients a fast, flexible analytics experience atop their massive data foundation without choosing between performance, cost or query freedom. The same move that cut roughly 50% of query costs turned an unpredictable dashboard into a reliable one.
The benefits compound across Facteus’ teams. Client-facing staff onboard new customers faster now that setup is a filter rather than a permissioning exercise. Chat and dashboard users get answers in seconds instead of minutes, and sales demos no longer stall out mid-conversation.
For Facteus’ clients, that speed is part of the product, and part of their success. From benchmarking Black Friday results to tracking the bite of egg-price inflation, their bottom line depends on how they compare against the market and how quickly they can get the answers they need.
Facteus is now working to merge its dashboard and chat experiences into one seamless user experience. Longer term, the team is eyeing streaming ingestion and expansion beyond financial services into adtech and martech. This aligns with Facteus’ industry-changing vision: moving its customers from “informed” to “ready to act” by turning the daily spending of the U.S. economy into decision-grade intelligence for Wall Street’s top firms, America’s favorite brands and the agencies that power them.
Snowflake Interactive Analytics made queries go from unusable to usable, while also delivering a more consistent customer experience."
Brian Callahan
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Portland, Oregon
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