Braze Redefines Global Customer Engagement with Snowflake CoCo
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake CoCo, Braze achieves:
Faster analysis in hours instead of days
Simpler unstructured data workflows
Significant operational efficiency gains
This summary was created with Snowflake CoCo and reviewed by an editor.
The challenge
Customer engagement runs on signals: an email opened, a link clicked, a purchase made. For brands managing constant interactions across email, push and in-app channels, the gap between sending a message and understanding its full downstream effect can span days — or go unmeasured entirely.
That’s where Braze comes in. Braze sits at the center of that signal chain and digs in to get clients better answers.
But much of customer data is unstructured. Extracting value from it could cost the team days of work — limiting the team’s ability to advance more strategic initiatives or drive further innovation. Every hour spent wrangling data was an hour not spent asking the next question.
When a customer engages with a communication — whether that’s an email or a notification — we want to know. With CoCo, we do it faster.”
Spencer Burke
The solution
Braze turned to Snowflake CoCo to dig into customer data sets — especially unstructured data — and surface the behavioral signals that matter most: the opens, the clicks, the downstream purchases, the subscriptions that show whether a message actually moved consumers to act.
CoCo empowers the team with these insights by eliminating the engineering overhead that previously stood between a business question and the data. Now, when an analyst wants to trace whether a specific push campaign drove subscription behavior days later, they can prompt a working analysis in natural language rather than building complex queries from scratch.
CoCo also just opens the doors to things that maybe we wouldn’t have done before because the time commitment and level of effort was too high for the potential benefit. Now, this tool lets us go that layer deeper.”
Spencer Burke
The impact
With CoCo, the team now completes analyses that previously consumed entire days in mere hours.
The full signal chain is no longer a multi-day project. It’s the work of a morning. And the insights the Braze team surfaces now go back to customers faster.
These time savings are fueling fresh innovation across Braze, helping teams focus on previously inaccessible goals. The investigations that once couldn’t justify their setup cost are back in scope.
Already a leader in customer engagement, Braze continues to find the signal in the noise — and redefine how brands make customer connections count. The deeper layer is no longer out of reach.
Additional resources
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INDUSTRY
Advertising, Media and Entertainment, AdTech and MarTech
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
LOCATION
New York, New York
Snowflake capabilities