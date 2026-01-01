Customer engagement runs on signals: an email opened, a link clicked, a purchase made. For brands managing constant interactions across email, push and in-app channels, the gap between sending a message and understanding its full downstream effect can span days — or go unmeasured entirely.

That’s where Braze comes in. Braze sits at the center of that signal chain and digs in to get clients better answers.

But much of customer data is unstructured. Extracting value from it could cost the team days of work — limiting the team’s ability to advance more strategic initiatives or drive further innovation. Every hour spent wrangling data was an hour not spent asking the next question.