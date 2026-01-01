Klarent Builds One Trusted View of the Insurance Customer From Lead to Claim

It’s time to plan next quarter’s ad budget. You can see what each click costs, but you have no way of knowing which clicks drive ROI. You guess — and it costs real money.

This was Klarent’s blind spot. Its parent company Telenav spent years building navigation software for tens of millions of vehicles and, in the process, developed expertise collecting and processing billions of automotive data points. Klarent drew on its parent company’s experience with data at scale for its end-to-end operating platform for personal-auto managing general agents (MGAs), which brings together smartphone-based telematics with customer, policy, billing and claims data.

Novo Insurance, Klarent’s first customer, ran its Arizona personal-auto MGA business on the platform. As the platform and Novo’s book of business grew, the problem sharpened. Marketing data sat apart from policy data, and telematics and claims data sat somewhere else. Nobody could follow one customer across the entire journey. Each system also defined the same customer, policy and claim in its own way, so the same question got different answers.

The old tools produced reporting rather than answers. A data warehouse and two product analytics tools each described a slice — enough to see last quarter’s numbers but not enough to know which campaigns converted new customers. A separate query engine sat over a data lake in Amazon S3. The Spark pipelines ran on Amazon EMR, where the longest took 10 hours 13 minutes. Keeping those clusters alive cost real engineering time.

Klarent didn’t need a better dashboard. It needed one shared definition of the business, on a data and AI platform where anyone with a question gets the same trusted answer.