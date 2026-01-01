Mercury Turns Fresh Data into Faster Product Decisions with Snowflake Openflow

Mercury’s radically different approach to business banking is built on its customer-facing app that brings together checking, savings, credit cards, bill pay, invoicing, accounting and more. Running it depends on constant analysis of data from Mercury’s production database. “It basically drives all the decision-making about our business and helps us understand customers,” says Nazanin Mirarab, Staff Engineer, Data Platform at Mercury. “It’s a very critical data source.”

Previously, Mercury ingested data into Snowflake through a batch pipeline that struggled to keep pace with growth. Data that should have loaded in minutes took up to two hours or simply failed to appear, leading to blind spots for data scientists and analysts. Resynchronizing Mercury’s entire database took about a week, meaning customer dashboards went stale, analytics often turned unreliable and the team had to wait too long to act. “I don’t want our stakeholders to wait a week,” Mirarab says. “One or two days is OK, but a week is a problem.”

Having outgrown its prior solution, the team turned to Snowflake Openflow, Snowflake’s managed integration service built on Apache NiFi. “We needed something that could process at much higher volumes and scale while maintaining relative cost efficiency,” says Dan Goldberg, Data Engineering Manager at Mercury. “Openflow creates opportunities for end-to-end pipelines that exist entirely within Snowflake.”

Mercury’s engineers worked closely in a co-development cycle with Snowflake’s Openflow team, paving the way for a rapid three-month migration with zero disruption for end users. That collaboration included frequent feedback and iteration on production needs. One example of that collaboration came when Mirarab and Niko Klanecek, Staff Infrastructure Engineer at Mercury, proposed using a read replica for snapshot syncs, rather than putting additional load on Mercury’s production database. The Openflow team added support for the approach about a week later.