Just two weeks ago, we introduced Snowflake Decision in Cortex AI Functions in private preview. Built specifically for classification, scoring, filtering and routing, it tackles high-volume tasks with bounded answers. Instead of open-ended text, it returns a typed answer, such as a specific category, a numerical score or a yes/no probability, that your workflow can act on directly.

Our customers quickly highlighted the need for “arcade speed” for decisions sitting inside interactive or latency-sensitive workflows, such as live routing steps, real-time fraud checks or an agent's first triage hop. In these environments, speed is critical.

Today, in private preview, we are expanding the Snowflake Decision offerings to address these needs with the following capabilities, all backed by the same governance, access controls and audit policies you already rely on:

snowflake-decision-fast: A lower-latency variant of snowflake-decision built for workloads where response time matters just as much as decision quality.

REST API support: Call Snowflake Decision models through Cortex AI Gateway, allowing applications, services and agents outside of SQL to use structured decision-making.

Cortex AI Functions: snowflake-decision-fast is natively available through AI_COMPLETE in SQL.

Seeing decisions in motion: Real-time text classification

To demonstrate the interactive power of snowflake-decision-fast, we built a real-time text classification application. As a customer types a support ticket, such as a complaint about being charged twice, the application quickly evaluates the live text to make three simultaneous decisions: routing the ticket to the right team, flagging urgency and reading the customer's sentiment.

On every keystroke, the interactive application evaluates the current text state and asks the model bounded questions to determine the next workflow step. This interactive capability can be executed externally via the Cortex AI Gateway: