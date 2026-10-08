Many enterprise AI workloads are decision problems: determining which category a record belongs to, how risky a transaction is and whether a ticket should be processed further. Many of these tasks have bounded answers, and they run at high volume across large tables.

General-purpose LLMs can handle these tasks, but they may carry higher cost and latency than the work requires. Decision models are purpose-built for simple, high-volume tasks that do not require complex reasoning, including classification, scoring, filtering and routing. They return a typed answer, such as a category, a score or a yes/no probability, that your workflow can act on directly.

Customers already use Cortex AI Functions to classify, score and route data at scale. Now, we’re introducing Snowflake Decision (private preview), a decision model available through AI_COMPLETE, to help teams scale simple, high-volume tasks even more efficiently. The call runs in Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, so the governance, access controls and audit policies you already have in place apply to every decision.

A model designed for efficient, accurate structured decisions

Consider a support workflow processing thousands to millions of tickets. Before each ticket reaches an agent, it needs to be assigned to the right team. The same message may also need to be scored for customer frustration and checked for expressed urgency. Rather than handle these as separate model calls, a decision model can evaluate all three questions together, returning structured answers your workflow can use directly.

When choosing a model for these workflows, decision quality matters alongside speed, cost and response format. This is why we are excited to put Snowflake Decision in the hands of customers. In our evaluation, Snowflake Decision achieved the highest quality score among 72 models compared on Jev Decision Index 0.2.1 benchmarks. For customers, higher-quality decisions can mean more reliable classification, scoring and routing across high-volume workflows.