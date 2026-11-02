Today at Snowflake Expedition 2026, we're announcing two new Snowflake CoWork capabilities: Profiles and Dashboards. Together with Automations, they take a business team from a shared report to finished, recurring work. Nobody has to pick an agent first or move data into another tool for business intelligence.

Here's what that looks like for a sales operations leader on a Monday morning:

Before she logs in, her Monday Automation has reviewed last week's sales pipeline and flagged a drop in one region. She opens the regional Dashboard her analyst shared, notices some concerning trends and asks CoWork why bookings fell in EMEA. Her Profile sends the question to the sales agent, which finds two large deals pushed to next quarter. She asks CoWork to turn the finding into a short PowerPoint deck for her staff meeting, in the format it remembers she prefers, and shares it with her team. Then she saves the analysis as a skill, so she can run it again next week.

Every step ran on her own permissions, against governed data in Snowflake.

All of the above are built on the personal work agent: an agent that understands your business, works across your tools and does real work inside the governance your organization already trusts. Automations run recurring work on a schedule. Memory, skills, connectors, code execution and document generation turn answers into finished work you can share.

Profiles: The right configuration for every team

As companies build more agents, users face new problems. A sales rep, a finance analyst and a store manager each need different data and different tools. Show them a list of agents and ask them to pick one; many will unknowingly pick the wrong one, get a weak answer and give up.

A Profile removes that step. An admin configures a Profile for a group of people that includes which agents it can reach, how it routes questions and which instructions, skills and connectors come with it. Users simply ask. The Profile sends each question to the agent best suited to answer it. Users who already know which agent they want can mention it by name.

The same words can mean different things to different teams. When someone in a product team asks what is happening with a customer account, their Profile can send the question to a product usage agent. When someone in a sales team asks the same question, their Profile can send it to the sales agent.

Profiles never widen access. CoWork runs with each user's own privileges, and a Profile will not route a question to an agent that user is not allowed to use.

Admins also control the rollout. Grant a new Profile to a small test role, confirm that routing works as expected, then extend it to more people.