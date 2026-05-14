Snowflake Contributes to America250 to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

Unlocking the Future: How Data and AI are Driving Innovation for America's Next 250 Years

Snowflake is proud to announce its support of America250, the congressionally created organization leading the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. America has long been at the forefront of technological innovation, and Snowflake is honored to play a critical role today as we partner with America250 in highlighting our nation’s achievements and exploring what’s possible in the next 250 years.

Comprising the US Semiquincentennial Commission and America250.org, America250 is working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and looking ahead to the future. Snowflake’s partnership with America250 is dedicated to inspiring innovation for the next 250 years.

Data and AI will remain powerful drivers of progress — reshaping industries, transforming daily life and unlocking unprecedented possibilities. This evolution underscores why Snowflake is partnering with America250: to encourage Americans to imagine and actively build a future defined by ingenuity and breakthroughs.

Over the next 16 months, Snowflake will launch and support partners in a series of initiatives designed to inspire and empower Americans.

As part of this partnership, Snowflake participated in the White House America250 Innovation Summit, alongside the Office of Science and Technology Policy, White House Task Force 250, the Office of Public Liaison and participating partners.

America250 and partners outlined the broad vision for the anniversary and provide actionable strategies for how companies can help make this the most historic celebration to date. Leading tech firms, including Snowflake, shared their perspectives, heard from peers on their ongoing initiatives and connected with leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The journey toward America's next 250 years is an exciting one, filled with immense potential. By harnessing the power of data and AI, and fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation, we can collectively build a future that is more intelligent, efficient and inspiring for all. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for exciting future initiatives from Snowflake on supporting America250 and other efforts, including:

Next 250 Innovation Roundtables: These discussions will bring together thought leaders and experts to explore critical topics at the intersection of data, AI and national progress.

Programming at the Silicon Valley AI Hub: Located in Menlo Park, California, this extensive 38,000-square-foot space is dedicated to fostering AI innovation. Expect engaging programs and opportunities for collaboration within this dynamic environment.

Snowflake for Startups: Unveiled at the SVAI Hub grand opening, Snowflake for Startups is an evolution of the Powered by Snowflake program and represents Snowflake’s commitment to empowering the next generation of builders. The program supports ongoing innovation by delivering new product capabilities, strategic VC relationships and co-working opportunities to help founders build and scale enterprise-grade AI applications on the AI Data Cloud.

The power of Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use, and share data, apps and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW)