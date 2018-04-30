We often get these questions from customers facing an initial data load into Snowflake or, a large-scale daily data ingestion: “What’s the fastest way to load terabytes of data?”, and: “What incoming data format do you recommend?” Here’s an example of a data load that provides answers to both of those questions, and more.

We recently used data from the 10TB TPCDS Benchmark data set to explore a few alternatives. This data is available to all Snowflake customers through the database named SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA, schema TPCDS_SF10TCL.

The largest table in that database is STORE_SALES, containing 28.8 billion rows representing 4.7 TB of uncompressed data, roughly 164 bytes per row. Snowflake compresses this down to 1.3 TB internally. The table contains five years of daily transaction history and 23 columns split between integer and decimal data.

We loaded three different source data formats for this table:

CSV files gzipped Date-partitioned Parquet files (snappy compressed) Date-partitioned ORC files (snappy compressed)

When loading Parquet and ORC into Snowflake, you have the choice of storing entire rows within a Snowflake VARIANT, or extracting the individual columns into a structured schema. We tested both approaches for load performance. But for data with a fixed schema such as TPCDS, we prefer to store it structured.

Partitioned Parquet and ORC are interesting in other ways. When using HIVE partitioning for these formats within a data-lake environment, the value of the partitioning data column is typically represented by a portion of the file name, rather than by a value inside of the data itself. This means that during data loading, we must capture and potentially manipulate the file name by referencing Snowflake’s METADATA$FILENAME property, when using the COPY command.

Load performance

First, let’s look at the raw performance of loading the data using a Snowflake 2X-large cluster: