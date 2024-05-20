Snowflake Summit opening keynote

Join Snowflake CEO and renowned technologist Sridhar Ramaswamy as he discusses the impact AI has across the entire organization and how Snowflake is helping accelerate enterprise AI. Then, Ramaswamy sits down with NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang in a fireside chat to discuss what the future holds in this new AI era. Finally, Snowflake CMO Denise Persson will join industry leaders from Booking.com, Ericsson and JPMorgan Chase to discuss their organizations' data initiatives, their successes to date and the challenges of driving impact with data and AI.

Dignity from Data Hackathon — Using Snowflake to solve California’s homelessness crisis

Kick off your Summit experience by joining data experts, Snowflake partners and Data Cloud evangelists for a hands-on hackathon on June 3. This event will use the Homeless Data Integration System (HDIS), which consolidates homelessness data to offer a holistic view of statewide efforts. Throughout the hackathon, participants will explore features like Snowpark, Streamlit, Geospatial Analytics and Snowflake Marketplace, plus a variety of partner solutions, to find ways to improve the homelessness crisis.

Platform keynote

On day 2, Ramaswamy, Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Product Benoit Dageville, EVP of Product Christian Kleinerman, Director of Product Amanda Kelly and others will unveil the latest innovations in Snowflake’s unified platform. You’ll see live demos from Snowflake’s engineering and product teams and hear from some of the most well-known global organizations on how they are shaping their industries with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Builder keynote

The Data Cloud provides engineers and data scientists with a platform that makes development fun by being able to focus on the code and not the infrastructure. But how? Join Snowflake product and engineering leaders, along with Snowflake customers, as they take a deep dive into technical demos of Snowflake Cortex, Streamlit, Snowflake Native Apps and other AI features.