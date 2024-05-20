Thousands of data professionals will flock to Snowflake Summit to hear from data and AI experts about the limitless possibilities of data, AI and application collaboration.
We’re coming home to San Francisco for four full days featuring more than 450 sessions. Hear the latest innovations and advancements in all things AI, data streaming and privacy-preserving collaboration in the keynotes; network with industry experts with more than 200 Snowflake customers, 180 partners and key executives expected to attend, and take your pick of technical deep dives, hands-on labs and departmental use cases across 12 tracks, described in more detail below.
What you can expect from the keynotes
Snowflake Summit opening keynote
Join Snowflake CEO and renowned technologist Sridhar Ramaswamy as he discusses the impact AI has across the entire organization and how Snowflake is helping accelerate enterprise AI. Then, Ramaswamy sits down with NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang in a fireside chat to discuss what the future holds in this new AI era. Finally, Snowflake CMO Denise Persson will join industry leaders from Booking.com, Ericsson and JPMorgan Chase to discuss their organizations' data initiatives, their successes to date and the challenges of driving impact with data and AI.
Dignity from Data Hackathon — Using Snowflake to solve California’s homelessness crisis
Kick off your Summit experience by joining data experts, Snowflake partners and Data Cloud evangelists for a hands-on hackathon on June 3. This event will use the Homeless Data Integration System (HDIS), which consolidates homelessness data to offer a holistic view of statewide efforts. Throughout the hackathon, participants will explore features like Snowpark, Streamlit, Geospatial Analytics and Snowflake Marketplace, plus a variety of partner solutions, to find ways to improve the homelessness crisis.
On day 2, Ramaswamy, Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Product Benoit Dageville, EVP of Product Christian Kleinerman, Director of Product Amanda Kelly and others will unveil the latest innovations in Snowflake’s unified platform. You’ll see live demos from Snowflake’s engineering and product teams and hear from some of the most well-known global organizations on how they are shaping their industries with the Snowflake Data Cloud.
The Data Cloud provides engineers and data scientists with a platform that makes development fun by being able to focus on the code and not the infrastructure. But how? Join Snowflake product and engineering leaders, along with Snowflake customers, as they take a deep dive into technical demos of Snowflake Cortex, Streamlit, Snowflake Native Apps and other AI features.
Breakout tracks
Whether you want to learn how to use data to drive impact in your specific industry with the Industry Impact track, or you want to focus your Summit experience on AI & ML, you can choose the best fit from our 12 breakout tracks:
- AI & ML: Empower yourself and your broader team to build and deploy scalable, repeatable workflows to reap the rewards of the latest and greatest in generative AI and LLMs.
- Application Development: Learn how to develop high-performance applications, deploy, scale and grow — all in one centralized, secure space with the Data Cloud.
- BI & Analytics: Are you on the hook to get to the insights that much faster? See how Snowflake can power low-latency analytics to get you there.
- Collaboration: Discover how you can access the most relevant third-party data sets, nullify the need to copy and move data to collaborate effectively, and even monetize your own data apps all within Snowflake.
- Cybersecurity: Learn how the Data Cloud enables security teams to gain visibility across a vast landscape of data to discover potential threats, where they are coming from and their methods of attack.
- Data Engineering: Learn from Snowflake product experts and customers about best practices for developing faster, more secure and more reliable pipelines.
- Governance, Privacy & Compliance: See how Snowflake experts and leading global brands use the Data Cloud to comply with regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA.
- Industry Impact: Join both IT and business execs as they explore industry-specific use cases for powering better customer experiences and expanded business opportunities, only achievable with the Data Cloud.
- Modern Data Architectures: Dive into architectural patterns, such as data mesh and data vault, to solidify your forward-looking data strategies.
- Marketing & Customer 360: With evolving privacy restrictions, the death of the third-party cookie and consumer demands for hyperpersonalization, see how Snowflake’s Marketing Data Cloud can help you achieve a true customer 360 to power all that you do in marketing.
- Operating and Optimizing Snowflake: Explore architecting multiple data workloads without resource or security contention. You’ll learn how Snowflake optimizes cost and performance for customers by both minimizing total cost of ownership and continuously improving price-for-performance.
- What’s New with Snowflake: Learn about the latest features and capabilities, from core platform enhancements to new use cases. Rethink what’s possible with Snowflake and your business.
Where do I find networking opportunities?
Anyone who has attended a Snowflake Summit knows there are plenty of chances to network. If you’re looking for an opportunity to have your technical questions answered, get advice from your peers, or to put your Snowflake skills to the test for the chance to win a prize, make sure to stop by the Developer Zone. For daily networking parties and happy hours, check out the Industry Pavillion, Customer Experience Center and Platform Peak, your one-stop shop to get one-to-one assistance from our product experts.
What’s the cost?
Register now until June 2 to get our regular rate of $2,295 USD. The cost at the door is $2,495 USD.
How can I get SnowPro Certified at Summit?
Stand out in the data community with a SnowPro certification. In an offer only available at Summit, all SnowPro certifications, including SnowPro Core Certification, SnowPro Advanced Certification and SnowPro Recertification Exams, will be discounted to $150 USD. For the first time ever, attendees can also take advantage of a full day of focused training, including lectures, demos and hands-on labs. Our expert instructors will guide you through several hands-on scenarios by helping you architect, understand and build with the most up-to-date technique, features and best practices in either the Snowflake Foundations course or the more advanced training, Fresh Snow, intended for experienced users.
There’s limited availability so don’t miss this chance!
Where’s the latest information?
Bookmark snowflake.com/summit for the most up-to-date information on the conference. You can also follow the hashtag #snowflakesummit on social media for the latest news.
Ready to embrace the power of data? Then be sure to join us at Snowflake Summit 2024! We even have a handy justification letter template at the bottom of our FAQs, just in case you need a little help convincing your manager to let you attend. Register today and be a part of the data revolution!
*Not all theater and “executive invite only” sessions will be recorded or made available after the event. Session descriptions within Attendee Hub l indicate which sessions will be recorded.