When an AI agent gives someone an incorrect answer, getting from the request ID in monitoring to the actual reason for the mistake can take up the entire afternoon, even though the solution itself is usually simple once you find it.

Often, agent issues are related to bad metric definitions or to some other instruction, usually inside a semantic view. A year or two ago, semantic views at Snowflake started out as the context for a single Snowflake Cortex Analyst deployment, and it was assumed that one or two people would know the data well enough to maintain it. But as data agents have taken off, semantic views now get read by every agent and every BI tool that touches a metric, so a one-line change can affect all of them at once. The editor we built for that first audience was a single page in the AI & ML section of the Snowsight interface, somewhat disconnected from all the other work data people were doing.

We’re excited to announce that Semantic Studio, the IDE for semantic views, is now generally available. It brings semantic view authoring into Workspaces, next to the SQL, notebooks and dbt projects your team already has there, and adds deep Snowflake CoCo integrations, git versioning and UX improvements.

Try Semantic Studio in Snowflake today | Read the docs