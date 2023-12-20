ServiceNow is focused on making work better for everyone through its cloud-based platform. More than *7,700 global enterprise customers rely on ServiceNow’s intelligent cloud platform and solutions to optimize processes, break down silos, and drive business value.

ServiceNow, listed as #1 on Forbes’ innovative companies (2022), is one of the fastest growing SaaS companies on the planet. Achieving this growth requires solid decision-making for every business function in the organization. That’s why nearly half of ServiceNow’s employees—over 11,000 monthly active users—depend on analytics powered by its enterprise data platform (EDP).

Migrating ServiceNow’s Enterprise Data Platform to Snowflake helped the company democratize data, accelerate innovation, and enable unlimited scale for data storage and computation.