A business leader asks an AI agent: Why did customer retention decline this quarter? Before it can deliver a useful answer, the agent needs to know how your business defines retention, which customer data to use and how that data connects to the reports your teams rely on. A fluent explanation is not enough if it starts from the wrong definition or data set.

Much of that knowledge already exists in your organization. It lives in business reports, transformation logic, data documentation and the experience of your teams. When it stays scattered, every new AI use case requires people to assemble it again. That means more preparation for developers, more validation for analysts and a longer path from a business question to a decision.

At Snowflake Summit, we introduced Horizon Context: a governed context layer within Horizon Catalog that collects metadata, enriches it with business meaning and makes it useful to people, BI tools and AI agents.

Metadata connectors for 18 sources, targeted permissions for stewards to curate descriptions and automatic propagation of descriptions to supported downstream columns are now in public preview. Together with the recently redesigned Horizon Catalog Explorer, these capabilities help teams discover, enrich and reuse existing data knowledge for AI and analytics.

With Horizon Context, teams can: