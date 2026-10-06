Introducing S3-compatible storage support for Iceberg tables in Snowflake Horizon Catalog

AI is only as good as the data it can reach. This is why teams are adopting Apache Iceberg™: to access data in place from their preferred engines and models.

But landing data in Iceberg isn’t enough. You also have to securely manage access to those tables from every engine. This is where Snowflake Horizon Catalog comes in. Built on Apache Polaris™, it leverages open security mechanisms based on the Iceberg REST Catalog API to grant query-specific secure access to engines like Spark, Trino, Flink, PyIceberg, DuckDB, and more for both read and write operations. This means engines can get the same level of access to these tables as Snowflake's own query engine does.

This setup has worked for Amazon S3, Azure Storage, and Google Cloud Storage out of the box. However, it did not work for any other storage that speaks the S3 wire protocol without being AWS. Until now, MinIO, Ceph, Wasabi, Backblaze B2, Cloudflare R2, IDrive e2, or a self-hosted cluster in your own data center could not participate in this architecture pattern. The problem isn’t about how Snowflake writes these tables. Rather, other engines couldn't read the file paths in the Iceberg metadata.

This ends today. With this private preview, Snowflake Horizon managed Iceberg tables on S3-compatible storage are now readable and writable from any compatible engine.

Why this matters

Plenty of data cannot move into public cloud storage, often for reasons that have nothing to do with technology: a data residency requirement, a sovereign cloud mandate, an existing on-premises investment, or an egress bill that makes a copy uneconomic. Until now, those teams had to choose between keeping the data where it belongs or getting multi-engine access to it.

Horizon Catalog can already govern those tables and query with Snowflake’s compute. Engines outside Snowflake couldn’t access them.

Now they can access these tables too.