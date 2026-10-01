Shinji Kim leads AI Context at Snowflake, including Horizon Context, Business Ontology, and related efforts to help enterprises make their data more understandable, governable, and useful for AI. Shinji joined Snowflake through the acquisition of Select Star, where she was Founder and CEO. Select Star built a data cataloging and governance platform that helped teams discover, understand, and trust their data at scale. Prior to Select Star, Shinji was CEO of Concord Systems, a real-time stream processing company acquired by Akamai Technologies. She has also held product leadership roles across ad tech and data platforms. Shinji studied Software Engineering at the University of Waterloo and General Management at Stanford Graduate School of Business.