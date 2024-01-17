Snowflake customers can tap into Snowflake Marketplace for access to more than 2,300 live, up-to-date and ready-to-query third-party data sets, data services and Snowflake Native Apps all in one place (as of October 31, 2023). Here are all the providers who posted new listings in December:

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