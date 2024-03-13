New Snowflake Features Released in February 2024

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Aggregation Policies - public preview

Snowflake’s Aggregation Policies allow data providers to protect sensitive data by enforcing that the consumer can only aggregate the data rather than retrieve individual records. When creating an aggregation policy, the provider specifies a minimum group size; for example, the number of rows that must be aggregated together into a group. The larger the minimum group size, the less likely it is that a consumer could use the query results to deduce the contents of a single record, allowing the provider to protect the privacy of the data. To learn more, see documentation.

Projection Policies - public preview

Snowflake’s Projection Policies allow data providers to protect sensitive data by constraining what columns a data consumer can query and join with other data while sharing access to raw data. For example, Projection Policies can be used to constrain identified columns such as names and phone numbers. The consumer can still match records based on a particular value but is unable to view the constrained value, providing analytical utility while protecting the privacy of the data. To learn more, see documentation.

Sensitive Data Classification in Snowsight - public preview

Sensitive Data Classification in Snowsight is a native user experience to run and review data classification within Snowflake’s UI. This simple experience lets you start a sensitive data classification job for an entire schema or a subset of tables within it, allowing you to choose when you want to review and apply the classification results, or automate the tag application via auto-tagging. You can then protect the data with a row access policy, masking policy or both. To learn more, see this blog post.