Solaris Decentralizes Access and Delivers Data Faster With Snowflake

Learn how Europe’s leading embedded finance provider delivers data faster, decentralizes access and improves lineage controls with Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

Since 2015, Solaris Group has worked to bridge the gap between finance and technology. With its embedded finance platform, it has brought banking-as-a-service products—including digital bank accounts, verification, card payment and lending solutions—to organizations around the world.

After several years of focusing on growth, Solaris has now turned its attention to revenue. As part of this strategic shift, the embedded finance provider plans to make the most of its data to improve fraud detection, optimize reporting and other operational processes, and create a decentralized ecosystem that empowers teams across Solaris.

This shift has put a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Solaris’ data team. But Roy Ben David, Group Director Data & Analytics at Solaris, has a secret weapon that helps him meet all demands from the business—while empowering internal teams and partners alike.