Seamless data governance with a new user experience in Snowsight - general availability

Users can effortlessly explore objects of interest and perform essential actions—all without SQL. Whether assigning tags, implementing masking policies, or applying row access policies, the process is easy and simple. The intuitive dashboard provides seamless navigation to desired databases and schemas, offering detailed reporting on tags and policies and the ability to take immediate action to apply them. Learn more here.

More comprehensive security with additional platform protections

To further secure data, Snowflake is improving the manageability, troubleshooting and granular controls for security admins with the following features:

Network rules and network isolation for S3 stages (in public preview) for better management of network restrictions to Snowflake to enhance network security

Multiple SAML IDP support, authentication policy and identifier first flow (in public preview soon) to improve authentication

Database roles (generally available) to make access management easier while enhancing secured and flexible data sharing

Learn more here.

More granular access management and governance on shared data with database roles - general availability

Database roles are a new Snowflake object type within a database. Privileges on securable objects within the same database can be assigned to database roles. Database roles provide ease of access management for database owners within a single account, while also allowing providers to have centralized governance over shared data when serving multiple consumers. It further reduces the attack surface on shared data by limiting the scope of access granted to roles and users on the consumer account. Learn more here.

Intuitive UI for Replication and Client Redirect in Snowsight - public preview

You can now easily create and monitor replication groups, failover groups and connection objects in Snowsight without writing any SQL queries. Through the UI, you can select what objects you want to replicate, which target account you want to replicate to, and the schedule in which the replication refresh should occur. The monitoring experience also provides rich insights, making it easy to quickly identify and troubleshoot any errors, ensuring your Recovery Point Objectives are always met. Learn more here.