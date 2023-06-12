See how IMMO uses the Snowflake Data Cloud to unlock the residential retail market, and provide key insights to investors.

Founded in 2017, IMMO is on a mission to fix a broken real estate market, making it more equitable, safe, accountable, and accessible.

The company estimates that only 4% of available residential real estate is targeted by investors – largely due to the inherent complexity involved. To address this issue, and unlock the remaining 96%, IMMO created Europe’s first technology-led residential real estate platform.

“We manage the entire lifecycle,” said Julian Derber, Senior Director and Head of Data at IMMO. “We look for listings and leads, inspect properties, underwrite them, finalize the purchase, carry out renovations and refurbishments, and also manage residents on behalf of our clients.”

Today, data is at the heart of IMMO’s operations, but when Derber first joined the company in 2021, that wasn’t the case. Knowing data’s potential to set the company apart and enable it to provide an exceptional level of service, was something he intended to change.

He approached the task of developing the company’s data capabilities with three main goals in mind: Gaining unique market intelligence insights, establishing detailed operational analytics, and ensuring robust data governance and compliance with GDPR.

Today, the company uses the Snowflake Data Cloud to achieve each of these things.