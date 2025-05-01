An Even Easier-to-Use and More Trusted Platform from Snowflake

Many organizations struggle with the complexity and cost of managing all their data, apps and models to quickly extract actionable insights. They waste valuable time and resources on piecemeal solutions that require stitching together disparate services from multiple cloud vendors — leading to manual configurations and upgrades, clunky governance and security, wasteful downtime and underutilized data.



As we step into the era of enterprise AI, organizations' requirements for a robust platform that is easy to use, connected and trusted for their current and future data and AI needs remain unchanged. This is exactly what Snowflake’s fully managed platform provides. Thousands of customers power their most demanding workloads on Snowflake because we help save valuable time and money with a platform that automates administration, scales with their needs, brings AI to their data and constantly saves them on costs through automatic performance improvements and built-in FinOps. These organizations trust Snowflake to protect their most sensitive data because of our out-of-the-box and unified security, governance, observability and business continuity/disaster recovery expertise across regions and clouds.

Today, we are making a series of announcements that take all these platform capabilities to the next level.

Intelligent compute innovations, enhanced FinOps and easier cross-account management at scale

At Snowflake, we have prioritized making compute even faster and even easier to use with better price/performance. With Standard Warehouse – Generation 2 (Gen2) (generally available), an updated version of Snowflake’s current Standard Warehouse that has upgraded hardware and additional performance enhancements, Snowflake has delivered 2.1x faster performance for core analytics workloads. Snowflake is also excited to introduce Snowflake Adaptive Compute (in private preview), the next evolution of our compute service that takes away the undifferentiated heavy lifting of making infrastructure choices to save time and money. Adaptive Compute enables ultimate ease of use by automatically selecting the appropriate cluster size(s), the number of clusters, and auto-suspend/resume duration for jobs on your behalf to minimize required configurations. Query routing is even done intelligently to the right-sized clusters without any user action.

Furthermore, Adaptive Compute provides better price/performance not only from leveraging the latest and greatest hardware and performance enhancements from Snowflake but also from queries optimally sharing a pool of compute resources across your account to maximize efficiency. Warehouses created using the Adaptive Compute service are called Adaptive Warehouses, which are in private preview.

Adaptive Warehouses can be used with not only Snowflake’s existing cost visibility, control and optimization capabilities but even our newest FinOps innovations, including: