The unprecedented amount of volatility in supply and demand has caused economic uncertainty throughout the world. To navigate today’s challenging economy, manufacturers must digitize their supply chain and manufacturing processes. Digital advancements such as smart manufacturing and automation through AI, machine learning (ML), robotics, and IoT require a connected value chain ecosystem with a secure, scalable, and flexible data platform. The Snowflake Manufacturing Data Cloud is a global network that connects the data, applications, and services you need to enable industrial use cases at scale.

Here’s how the Manufacturing Data Cloud enabled Molex, a leading connectivity and electronic solutions company, to securely and easily share data and improve performance across the enterprise.