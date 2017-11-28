Improve Security and Simplify Connectivity with PrivateLink for Snowflake

AWS recently announced PrivateLink, the newest generation of VPC Endpoints that allows direct and secure connectivity between AWS VPCs, without traversing the public Internet. We’ve been working closely with the AWS product team to integrate PrivateLink with Snowflake and we’re excited to be among the first launch partners. By integrating with PrivateLink, we allow customers with strict security policies to connect to Snowflake without exposing their data to the Internet. In this blog post, we’ll highlight how PrivateLink enhances our existing security capabilities, and how customers can easily set up PrivateLink with Snowflake.

Snowflake is an enterprise-grade, cloud data warehouse with a unique, multi-cluster, shared data architecture purpose-built for the cloud. From day one, security has been a central pillar of Snowflake’s architecture, with advanced security features baked into the solution. Customers get varying levels of security from Snowflake’s five different product editions: Standard, Premier, Enterprise, Enterprise for Sensitive Data (ESD) and Virtual Private Snowflake (VPS).

Across all editions, Snowflake provides a secure environment for customer data, protecting it in-transit and at rest. All customer data is encrypted by default using the latest security standards and best practices, and validated by compliance with industry-standard security protocols. In addition, customers have access to a host of security features and data protection enhancements such as IP whitelisting, role-based access control, and multi-factor authentication.

As shown in figure 1 below, Snowflake’s multi-tenant service runs inside a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), isolating and limiting access to its internal components. Incoming traffic from customer VPCs is routed through an Elastic Load Balancer (ELB) to the Snowflake VPC.